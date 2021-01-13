 Demi Lovato To Talk About Drug Overdose In New Doco - Noise11.com
Demi Lovato. music news, noise11.com

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato To Talk About Drug Overdose In New Doco

by Music-News.com on January 14, 2021

in News

Demi Lovato is finally ready to lay bare her soul and reflect on the drug overdose which almost claimed her life in her candid new YouTube documentary series.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will premiere on the video streaming platform in March, and feature the Confident hitmaker sharing her take on her 2018 health crisis for the first time.

According to YouTube Originals officials, the four-part series will provide fans with “an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health”.

In a statement, Lovato brands the near-death experience “the darkest point” in her life, adding, “I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world.”

And, sharing the news with fans on social media, the popstar writes, “There has been so much that I’ve wanted to say, but knew I had to say it right. DEMI LOVATO: DANCING WITH THE DEVIL will be streaming free on @youtube starting March 23rd.

“Thank you to my family, friends, and fans for staying by my side over the years as I learn and grow. I’m so excited to finally share this story with you that I’ve held on to for the last 2 years. #DemiDWTD coming soon!”

The first two episodes of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will debut on the star’s YouTube channel on 23 March, with the remaining two instalments released weekly.

The docuseries is a follow-up to the singer’s last YouTube endeavour, 2017’s Simply Complicated.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Shakira
Shakira Sells Music Catalogue

Shakira has sold her music publishing catalogue to Hipgnosis Songs.

2 hours ago
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Plots Birthday Shows In LA

Queen singer Adam Lambert is planning to celebrate his 39th birthday with a virtual gig at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

3 hours ago
Azealia Banks, Future Music, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Azealia Banks Shocks Fans With Vile Pet Abuse Video

Azealia Banks has become a trending topic on Twitter after posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat.

2 days ago
Catherine Britt Home Truths
Catherine Britt Goes Full Tilt Indie With ‘Home Truths’

Australian Country star Catherine Britt will release new music for 2021 on Friday 15 January. Here new album is ‘Home Truths’.

2 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: Taylor Swift ‘evermore’ Spends Another Week At No 1

Taylor Swift secures a fourth straight week at No.1 with her ninth album "evermore", which equals the four weeks her eighth set "folklore" (TW-7) achieved in August of 2020.

4 days ago
Tracy Chapman
Tracy Chapman Awarded $450000 From Nicki Minaj Rip-Off

Singer Songwriter Tracy Chapman has been awarded $450,000 after rapper after the ‘famous for being famous’ Nicki Minaj ripped off Tracy’s ‘Baby Can I Hold You’ for her 2018 hit ‘Sorry’.

4 days ago
James Hetfield, Metallica. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Miley Cyrus Records Metallica Classic With Elton John

Miley Cyrus has recruited old pal Elton John for a cover of Metallica's Nothing Else Matters.

7 days ago