Denis Walter Teams With Mirusia For Christmas Song - Noise11.com

Australian baritone Denis Walter has recorded a Christmas song with Andre Rieu’s singer Mirusia.

‘We Need A Little Christmas’ was recorded in Melbourne with The Seekers’ producer Michael Christiano.

In a statement Denis said, “As a “Melburnian” I know the difficulties everyone has suffered this year with the isolation and fear caused by Covid-19. This song sends a message that we all need a little warmth of Christmas “right now” and better times ahead. “

“Mirusia is known to millions around the world from her longtime association as the star soprano with André Rieu, and her own international tours and best selling albums and dvd’s.

Mirusia added, “Christmas is a special time and I hope this song will bring some love and joy to people everywhere and remind us that the joy of Christmas will lift our spirits.”

The single “We Need A Little Christmas” is released November 6th and available on iTunes, Spotify and all digital streaming platforms.

A special LIMITED EDITION CD single is available for mail order at www.musicforever.com.au

