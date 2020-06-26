Depeche Mode Spirits In The Forest Heads To DVD

Depeche Mode’s 2019 doco ‘Spirits In The Forest’ has been released on DVD/Blu-Ray.

‘Spirits In The Forest’ was directed by Anton Corbijn. It follows six Depeche Mode fans on a world journey seeing the band.

Footage from the 2017/2018 Global Spirit Tour was also captured for the film. The tour played 115 dates to 3 million fans.

‘Spirits In The Forest’ initially opened on 3,000 screens across nearly 80 countries last November. The film grossed $4.5 million and was seen by over 220,000 people. Recently, it began streaming on Prime Video in over 130 territories worldwide and can also be found on iTunes.

LiVE SPiRiTS audio CD Track list:

DISC 1

1. Intro

2. Going Backwards

3. It’s No Good

4. A Pain That I’m Used To

5. Useless

6. Precious

7. World in My Eyes

8. Cover Me

9. The Things You Said

10. Insight

11. Poison Heart

DISC 2

1. Where’s the Revolution

2. Everything Counts

3. Stripped

4. Enjoy the Silence

5. Never Let Me Down Again

6. I Want You Now

7. Heroes

8. Walking In My Shoes

9. Personal Jesus

10. Just Can’t Get Enough

