 Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff - Noise11.com
Depeche Mode, Noise11, photo

Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff

by Tim Cashmere on January 2, 2020

in News

Welsh men who want to look great and express their love of electro-goth pop pioneers Depeche Mode can now kill two birds with one stone at Cardiff’s Mode For Men.

Despite having been in business for 27 years, owner Peter Philipou recently drenched the salon in pictures and memorabilia from the iconic Essex band.

Speaking to walesonline.co.uk, Philipou explained that “everybody else in school was into Duran Duran and A-ha, but there was only one band for me. It was the electro synths. It was the way the keyboards sounded. I liked Kraftwerk and I thought this was the next step up from them. That was it.

“The rest is history. Nearly 40 years on and I’m still listening to Depeche Mode and going to their concerts.”

The salon features a massive black and white sketch of the band on one wall, and the band’s logo printed on another. Framed drawings appear everywhere and the shop logo features a man dressed like Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan.

Depeche Mode formed in Essex, UK in 1980. They have had huge success with their distinct brand of goth-infused pop.

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence live in Berlin

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bernard Fanning, Photo: Ros O'Gorman
Make It Rain Sells Out, But Online Auction Still On

Byron Bay's two-night bushfire benefit gig Make It Rain has sold out both nights, but fans can still bid for a piece of memorabilia to help raise money.

2 hours ago
Cold Chisel photo by Daniel Boud
Cold Chisel Disguised As Barking Spiders Debut Four Blood Moon Songs Live

Cold Chisel’s warm-up gig in Sydney 28 December featured the live premiere of four new tracks from the no 1 album ‘Blood Moon’.

3 days ago
Andrew Stockdale, Wolfmother, 2013, Music Bowl, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Wolfmother’s Andrew Stockdale Reflects On A Year Without Alcohol

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother has shared his thoughts after clocking up 12 months without alcohol.

3 days ago
Hall & Oates - Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hall & Oates Return To The Australian Top 40 For The First Time Since 1984

Hall & Oates are officially an Australian Top 40 act again, scoring their first Top 40 hit since ‘Out of Touch’ in 1984.

5 days ago
Michael Buble Christmas
Australian Charts: Michael Buble ‘Christmas’ is the no 1 album

Michael Buble caps off a massive decade for his album "Christmas" by claiming the last No.1 berth for the year and the decade, as his set rises two places and returns for fifteenth overall week and sixth run at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

5 days ago
Merry Christmas Mariah Carey
Australian Charts: Mariah Carey ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Is The No 1

This week last year Mariah Carey jumped from #10 to the top of the ARIA Singles Chart with her seasonal classic "All I Want for Christmas is You", which repeats itself this week and jumps from No.10 to No.1 to land a second week at the top in Australia.

5 days ago
Drummer Roger Taylor of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Queen Drummer Roger Taylor Awarded The OBE

Queen’s Roger Taylor has received the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in the Queen’s annual New Years Honours list.

5 days ago