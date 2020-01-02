Depeche Mode Themed Barber Revealed In Cardiff

Welsh men who want to look great and express their love of electro-goth pop pioneers Depeche Mode can now kill two birds with one stone at Cardiff’s Mode For Men.

Despite having been in business for 27 years, owner Peter Philipou recently drenched the salon in pictures and memorabilia from the iconic Essex band.

Speaking to walesonline.co.uk, Philipou explained that “everybody else in school was into Duran Duran and A-ha, but there was only one band for me. It was the electro synths. It was the way the keyboards sounded. I liked Kraftwerk and I thought this was the next step up from them. That was it.

“The rest is history. Nearly 40 years on and I’m still listening to Depeche Mode and going to their concerts.”

The salon features a massive black and white sketch of the band on one wall, and the band’s logo printed on another. Framed drawings appear everywhere and the shop logo features a man dressed like Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan.

Depeche Mode formed in Essex, UK in 1980. They have had huge success with their distinct brand of goth-infused pop.

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence live in Berlin

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments