 Devo’s ‘New Traditionalists’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Devo New Traditionalists

Devo’s ‘New Traditionalists’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on August 27, 2021

in News

‘New Traditionalists’ the fourth Devo album is 40 years old.

‘New Traditionalists’ was released on August 26, 1981. Australia gave the album its highest chart position in the world. The album peaked at no 3 in Australia. That is also the highest chart figure for any Devo album anywhere in the world. In the USA ‘New Traditionalists’ peaked at no 23. (The previous album ‘Freedom of Choice’ was no 22 in America and no 5 in Australia).

‘New Traditionalists’ also generated the no 14 hit song ‘Beautiful World’ in Australia. (It failed to make the Top 100 in the USA).

The album was recorded over a four month period between December 1980 and April 1981 at the Power Station in New York.

Devo toured the ‘New Traditionalists album in Australia and New Zealand in 1982. That tour started in Auckland on January 25 1982 and ended in Perth on February 17. While in Australia Devo performed on Countdown on 12 February 1982.

‘New Traditionists’ had three singles:

Beautilful World
Through Being Cool
Jerkin’ Back n Forth

A bonus single ‘Working In A Coal Mine’ was also included with the original vinyl album.

