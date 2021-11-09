 Diana Ross To Play Glastonbury 2022 - Noise11.com
Diana Ross will play the legends slot at Glastonbury 2022.

Diana Ross will take to the stage at the world-famous music festival on Sunday, June 26, as part of her Thank You UK Tour.

Emily Eavis, the festival’s co-organiser, said on Twitter: “I’m thrilled to be able to let you know that the magnificent @DianaRoss is coming to play at @glastonbury next summer. We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year. (sic)”

Diana – who initially shot to fame as part of The Supremes – has also taken to the micro-blogging platform to express her excitement about performing at Glastonbury.

She wrote: “I’m so excited and grateful to finally know that I’ll be seeing you at #Glastonbury while on my UK Thank U Tour celebrating my new album of songs! See you at @glastonbury on Sunday, June 26, 2022 [stars emoji] #dianarossthankyou (sic)”

Diana was originally due to make her debut at the festival in 2020, but her planned appearance was scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, though, she’s set to perform on the Pyramid Stage in front of one of the event’s largest crowds.

A host of big-name stars have previously filled the legend slot, including Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Shirley Bassey, and Barry Gibb.

Meanwhile, Diana has also released the music video for the fourth single from her new album, ‘Thank You’.

‘I Still Believe’ focuses on the themes of love, hope and positivity.

Diana’s new album was recorded in her home studio and features brand new, all-exclusive material.

