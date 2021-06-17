Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’ in September. It will be her first album since 2006’s covers record ‘I Love You’ and first album of original songs since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’.

The title track was released as a single today:

Ross wrote all 13 songs on the ‘Thank You’ album. The album was produced by Jack Antonoff from The Bleachers. Antonoff is behind the sound of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey and St Vincent.

‘Thank You’ will be released on Decca Records, the one-time home of Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones and the Rolling Stones.

Ross is now 77 year old and promised to tour the record in 2022.

Diana Ross fronted The Supremes from 1959 to 1970 and generated classics like ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Where Did Our Love Go’.

Her solo hits include ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘Touch Me In The Morning’, ‘Chain Reaction’ and ‘Upside Down’.

