 Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years - Noise11.com
Diana Ross, Noise11, Photo

Diana Ross

Diana Ross To Release Her First Album In 15 Years

by Paul Cashmere on June 17, 2021

in News

Diana Ross will release ‘Thank You’ in September. It will be her first album since 2006’s covers record ‘I Love You’ and first album of original songs since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’.

The title track was released as a single today:

Ross wrote all 13 songs on the ‘Thank You’ album. The album was produced by Jack Antonoff from The Bleachers. Antonoff is behind the sound of Taylor Swift, Lorde, Lana Del Rey and St Vincent.

‘Thank You’ will be released on Decca Records, the one-time home of Engelbert Humperdinck, Tom Jones and the Rolling Stones.

Ross is now 77 year old and promised to tour the record in 2022.

Diana Ross fronted The Supremes from 1959 to 1970 and generated classics like ‘You Can’t Hurry Love’, ‘Baby Love’ and ‘Where Did Our Love Go’.

Her solo hits include ‘Ain’t No Mountain High Enough’, ‘Touch Me In The Morning’, ‘Chain Reaction’ and ‘Upside Down’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bob Dylan Heavens Door whiskey
Bob Dylan To Perform Streaming Show

Bob Dylan will perform his first show since December 2019 on Sunday July 18 at 2pm PT (Monday July 19 at 7am in Australia).

12 hours ago
Eric Clapton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eric Clapton Says His Friends Have Abandoned Him After His Public Covid Views

Eric Clapton's famous friends are deserting him in droves over his anti-vaccination stance.

18 hours ago
Carole King, The Plenary, Melbourne, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Carole King and Jennifer Hudson Write Song For Aretha Franklin Biopic

Carole King has brought her career full circle by teaming up with Jennifer Hudson to write a new song for the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic, Respect.

18 hours ago
Roger Waters played Rod Laver Arena Melbourne on Saturday 10 February 2018. Roger Waters is performing his Us and Them Australian tour. Photo, Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Rejects Facebook Pink Floyd Offer

Pink Floyd star Roger Waters has rejected an offer from Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg for the use of his classic track Another Brick in the Wall (Part 2).

3 days ago
Robby Krieger of The Doors Melbourne 2005 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Doors Recruited Elvis Bass Player For ‘L.A. Woman’

The Doors never had a bass player. Ray Manzerek used to play all of the bass parts on his keyboard. But when it came time to record the iconic ‘L.A. Woman’ album, producer Bruce Botnick recruited Elvis Presley’s bass player Jerry Scheff for the sessions.

4 days ago
Frankie Valli - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Nick Jonas To Play Frankie Valli In Streaming Jersey Boys Show

Four Seasons leader Frankie Valli is "really excited" Nick Jonas is playing him in a streaming special of his hit Broadway musical Jersey Boys.

5 days ago
Engelbert Humperdinck photo by Ros OGorman
Congrats To Engelbert Humperdinck, Awarded His First Royal Honour, the MBE

Music legend Engelbert Humperdinck has been awarded his first royal award ever with the Member of the British Services Award (MBE) declared in his name by the Royal Family for the Queen’s Birthday weekend.

5 days ago