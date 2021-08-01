 Dickhead DaBaby Dumped by Lollapalooza - Noise11.com
by Music-News.com on August 2, 2021

DaBaby has been pulled from the Lollapalooza lineup following his recent on-stage comments about HIV and AIDS.

The moronic rapper had been slated to perform at the music festival held at Grant Park in Chicago on Sunday evening.

However, after DaBaby – real name Jonathan Kirk – sparked outrage with his claims that HIV and AIDS would “make you die in two or three weeks” during an appearance at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami last month, despite many people being able to live long lives with the virus thanks to medicine that has been around since the ’90s, Lollapalooza organisers announced on Sunday morning that he had been dropped from the gig.

“Lollapalooza was founded on diversity, inclusivity, respect, and love. With that in mind, DaBaby will no longer be performing at Grant Park tonight,” they said in a statement.

Accordingly, Young Thug will take DaBaby’s slot in the lineup.

Following the backlash over DaBaby’s comments, he released a new music video with an “apology” for his statements. In the Giving What It’s Supposed To Give clip, the 29-year-old holds up a sign saying “AIDS”, but also raps lyrics using the syndrome as a synonym.

Fans commented on the video confused as to whether it was an apology or a further attack on the LGBTQ+ community.

In addition, high-profile celebrities such as Dua Lipa, Elton John, and Madonna, have issued statements condemning DaBaby’s comments.

