Digital Underground Hip-Hop Legend Shock G Dead At 57 - Noise11.com

Greg Jacobs (aka Shock G) of Digital Underground has died at age 57. Jacobs was found dead in a Florida hotel room but no cause of death has been announced.

Digital Underground had their biggest hit with ‘The Humpty Dance’ in 1990 (no 11, USA).

Another song ‘Kiss You Back’ had a chart position in Australia in 1991.

Shock G was behind 2PAC’s ‘I Get Around’ and his ‘2Pacalypse Now’ album.

He was also involved with recordings for Luniz, Saafir, Mac Mall, Murs and KRS-One.

Bootsy Collins said, “Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground’s “The Humpty Dance”, 2Pac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around”, and co-producer of 2Pac’s debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends.”

Oh No, Not Shock G (and his alter ego Humpty Hump). He helped keep P Funk Alive! He is responsible for Digital Underground's "The Humpty Dance", 2Pac's breakthrough single "I Get Around", and co-producer of 2Pac's debut album 2Pacalypse Now. Prayers to family & friends.🙏Dang. pic.twitter.com/51aEAw6nKn — Bootsy Collins (@Bootsy_Collins) April 23, 2021

Ice Cube says, “RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump. I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground. He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original”.

RIP Shock-G/Humpty Hump. I remember when NWA’s road manager Atron said he had a group called Digital Underground. He played DOWHATCHALIKE video & I went crazy. I had to sample DU on JACKIN FOR BEATS and WHO’S THE MACK. And nobody had a better stage show. A true Bay Area original. pic.twitter.com/skrOoM1Rsv — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 23, 2021

