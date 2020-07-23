 Dion And How His Sam Cooke Friendship Became A Song With Paul Simon - Noise11.com
Dion photo by Noise11.com

Dion photo by Noise11.com

Dion And How His Sam Cooke Friendship Became A Song With Paul Simon

by Paul Cashmere on July 23, 2020

in News

Rock and Roll legend Dion knew Sam Cooke in the 1950s. After Sam died he wrote a song about him and didn’t revisit it until recently, more than 50 years later. To complete the song he called on his friend Paul Simon. The result is ‘Song for Sam Cooke (Here In America’ on Dion’s new ‘Blues With Friends’ album.

In his interview with Noise11.com Dion tells the story of ‘Song For Sam Cooke (Here In America). “I’ve know Paul a long time, he tells Noise11.com. “What happened, I travelled with Sam Cooke for about six weeks. He had a tragic ending but he was very refined, very intelligent guy. He was a preachers kid. When I travelled with him I saw him in a lot of ugly situations. There was racism in New York but it wasn’t the same because I was recording with all of the Apollo musicians at Columbia.

“When I was travelling with Sam, the racism in the South at the time in early 60s was brutal. I was rough around the edges. I would say ‘Sam, why don’t you throw that guy a right hook and knock him out if they say something like that to you’. They would call him names and he said ‘Dion, that’s a peculiar way to become a man’. He said, ‘if race matters to you then you are a racist. To us it doesn’t matter. Its like eye colour or shoe colour’.

“He taught me how to reach for a higher ground. I got to know him and I got to observe him over the six weeks. I never saw him get ruffled. He never reacted badly and he would talk to me. He wasn’t afraid to talk about God or his faith. He understood me. There was a lot of brotherhood, understanding.

“One day it dawned on me just watching him why he was the way he is. He was the brightest guy in the room. It was appealing to me. I wanted to up my game and learn at the time.

“When he died some years later I wrote a song, I put it in a draw and I never looked at it.
“Last year I saw the movie ‘Green Book’ and I called Paul Simon. I said ‘Paul, I’ve got a song. Its been in the back of the draw for years. I never recorded it. Its very personal’.

“We had lunch. I played him the song and I told Paul about it. I said it was not so much about racism, it was about brotherhood and love. That’s the way Sam wanted to change the world but through his art and his music. Paul got it right away. We go back to the 60s. He came into the studio and turned it into something sublime”.

Watch the complete Noise11.com interview with Dion

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Joe Porcaro
Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Joe Porcaro, a one-time musician for Rosemary Clooney, has died at age 90.

July 8, 2020
Ennio Morricone
Composer Ennio Morricone Dies At Age 91

Ennio Morricone, one of the world’s most famous soundtrack composers, has died at the age of 91.

July 6, 2020
Cliff Richard, Hamer Hall, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11
Sir Cliff Richard Recorded Once With Dame Vera Lynn

Cliff Richard is hoping his version of wartime anthem We'll Meet Again with Dame Vera Lynn will finally get a release following the beloved singer's death this week.

June 22, 2020
Little Richard, Noise11, Photo
Little Richard By The Hits

With the passing of Little Richard Noise11 has dug into the history to plot Richard’s chart success.

May 10, 2020
Little Richard, Noise11, Photo
Hear The First Six Little Richard Singles That Were All Flops

Little Richard was no overnight sensation. Richard Penniman had been performing since 1947 at the age of 14. It was Sister Rosetta Tharpe who heard him cover one of her songs and invited him to open for one of her shows.

May 10, 2020
Little Richard, Noise11, Photo
Beatles, Stones, Dylan Tweet About Little Richard

Beatles, Stones and Dylan are tweeting about the death of Rock and Roll icon Little Richard at the age of 87.

May 10, 2020
Little Richard, Noise11, Photo
Little Richard Passes On At Age 87

Rock and Roll legend Little Richard has died at the age of 87 after a battle with cancer.

May 10, 2020