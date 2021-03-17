Dion Hirini GoFundMe Campaign Set Up To Pay For Funeral Expenses - Noise11.com

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help pay for the funeral expenses for Melbourne guitarist Dion Hirini, who passed away on Friday (12 March 2021).

Dion, who has also played for Vika & Linda, was considered “the third Bull sister”. In a social media post Vika & Linda wrote, “Today we lost our brother Dion.

“We always called him the third Bull Sister and our hearts are broken. Thank you for so many beautiful moments we spent together”.

Dion also played with Tina Arena, Paul Kelly and was touring with Debra Byrne.

At the GoFundMe page it reads,

We have been very privileged to be graced by this amazing human being and fortunate to listen to his beautiful voice and the sweet sounds that flowed from his fingers. His heart was so big that it was always going to take him by surprise. In honour, we as his extended whanau and friends, want to show our support by raising some money to help his beautiful parter Lisa and his family. Rest now our friend you have had an amazing journey and we’re all very lucky to have been a part of it.

You can contribute to the Dion Hirini GoFundMe here.

