Dionne Warwick Has Recorded With Chance The Rapper - Noise11.com

Dionne Warwick – who is dubbed the Queen of Twitter – jokingly trolled the pair on the micro-blogging site and now she’s announced the release of their song, ‘Nothing’s Impossible’, which will benefit the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

The collaboration is written and produced by Dionne’s son Damon Elliott.

The 47-year-old composer said: “My mom and I had a moment to speak with Chance after she Tweeted him about the word “the” in his name. They had such an amazing conversation that led to them discussing the Hunger Not Impossible initiative.

“The result of our conversation with Chance is this new single we’ll be recording soon and we’re all looking forward to this collaboration.”

Dionne added: “We’re trying to make this something that will permeate the entire Earth, so that there are no more hungry people everywhere or anywhere.”

In a video message, Dionne announced on Twitter: “Hey everybody. I am so excited, I can’t tell you. I can’t contain myself. The Weeknd has agreed to join Chance the Rapper and myself on our song ‘Nothing’s Impossible’.”

She also wrote: “I’m still on a mission to end foolishness by 2021. It looks like @theweeknd and @chancetherapper are joining me. Who’s next? (I edited this video myself).”

Dionne had asked Chance, 27, why he chose to add the words “the rapper” to his name when it’s “obvious” he is a rapper.

She wrote earlier this month: “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.”

Chance The Rapper responded: “Sorry I’m still freaking out that u know who I am. This is amazing! I will be whatever you wanna call me Ms Warwick. God bless you.”

Dionne then suggested the pair record a rap together.

She replied: “Of course I know you. You’re THE rapper. Let’s rap together. I’ll message you.”

It was then The Weeknd’s turn and she decided to ask him why he spells his name incorrectly.

She wrote: “The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly?”, to which he gushed: “I just got roasted by Dionne Warwick and I feel honored! You just made my day (sic)”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments