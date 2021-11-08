 Dionne Warwick Makes A Surprise Appearance On Saturday Night Live - Noise11.com
Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick Makes A Surprise Appearance On Saturday Night Live

by Music-News.com on November 9, 2021

in News

Dionne Warwick surprised fans by making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

With celebrity host Kieran Culkin, the beloved variety programme brought back a Covid-19 lockdown-era recurring sketch, The Dionne Warwick Show, where cast member Ego Nwodim impersonates the 80-year-old Grammy winner. Newcomer Punkie Johnson also impersonates her niece, Brittani Warwick, who helps the star run her social media accounts in real life.

On the mock talk show, Nwodim brought on several guests – including Culkin as Jason Mraz, Chloe Fineman as Miley Cyrus, Pete Davidson as Post Malone, and Ed Sheeran as himself. In the end, Nwodim’s Warwick laments about not being able to find a guest as interesting as herself.

“You know what? I’m tired of interviewing people who are not icons. Please welcome me,” she sighed as the real Warwick joined her on set.

“I’m so excited for you that I’m here,” the singer joked, with the comedy star replying: “Well, let me ask you something. Dionne, why are you perfect?”

“Darling, I’m not perfect, just very, very good,” Warwick quipped before the two performed a duet of What the World Needs Now Is Love.

Afterward, the artist raved about her experience on her much-loved Twitter account, writing, “I had fun at @nbcsnl. Thank you to @eggy_boom (ME), @Punkiejohnson (as @BrittaniWarrick), and to the writers, cast, and crew. I had a wonderful time with you all.”

When the sketch first premiered last year, Warwick praised Nwodim’s performance, tweeting: “That young lady’s impression of me was very good,” and “You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star.”

music-news.com

