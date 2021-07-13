 Diplo Concert Cancelled After Sexual Assault Allegations - Noise11.com
Diplo

Diplo

Diplo Concert Cancelled After Sexual Assault Allegations

by Music-News.com on July 13, 2021

in News

Diplo’s postgame concert at the home of the Baltimore Orioles has been cancelled due to new sexual allegations against him.

Officials for the baseball team have announced they are pulling the plug on the show following backlash about their choice of performer.

“The Orioles will not hold the upcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” the team tweeted on Friday. “Fans who purchased field passes with game tickets to the Diplo concert on July 24 will receive a refund.”

The cancellation came shortly after the Baltimore Sun published an angry letter, asking how the team could continue with the postgame performance amid the assault allegations hanging over the Diplo.

“The Orioles always promote being a family-friendly entertainment option in our great city,” the letter stated. “This is very concerning in light of the news that came out on 7 July that Diplo is accused of sexual assault after he forced a fan to perform oral sex on him after a show in Vegas in 2019, which she has claimed he filmed… If the Orioles are such a family-friendly team, and truly care about women, they need to separate themselves from Diplo and stand up and cancel this post-game concert.”

In a separate lawsuit filed in June, a different woman accused Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, of recording their sexual encounter without consent, and then sharing the footage online. She also claimed he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Diplo has denied the accusations.

“There is unequivocal evidence that completely refutes what is being claimed,” Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement. “We will be sharing it with the court this week and, once that evidence has been reviewed, the false and malicious nature of this shakedown will be revealed once and for all.”

The lawyer dismissed the lawsuit, calling it part of “an ongoing campaign by one person who harassed him and his family so much so that he had to get a restraining order against her”.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Creates Video Game

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been developing a multiplayer PC game he hopes will be ready by the end of the year.

3 hours ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays Three Vegas Shows In 24 Hours

Justin Bieber tripled up in Las Vegas over the weekend, performing three shows in two days.

1 day ago
Shane Nicholson
Shane Nicholson Reveals ‘Living In Colour’ Album

Shane Nicholson has previewed his next album ‘Living In Colour’ with another song digging into his past ‘And You Will Have Your Way’.

4 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Employee

Mariah Carey has agreed a settlement with a former assistant she accused of blackmail.

5 days ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent Is Developing New TV Rap Shows

50 Cent is working on a new hip-hop competition show, titled Unrapped.

5 days ago
Jakob Dylan by Yasmin Than
Jakob Dylan To Release First Album For The Wallflowers In Nearly A Decade ‘Exit Wounds’

Jakob Dylan will release his first album with The Wallflowers in almost a decade this week. ‘Exit Wounds’ comes nine years after 2012’s ‘Glad All Over’.

5 days ago
Sarah Blasko As Day Follows Night
Sarah Blasko To Celebrate Belated 10th Anniversary of ‘As Day Follows Night’

Sarah Blasko is preparing to finally get her 10th anniversary ‘As Day Follows Night’ tour underway, slightly delayed because of her Seeker Lover Keeper 2019 tour followed by the birth of her second child … oh, and something called a pandemic.

5 days ago