Diplo Concert Cancelled After Sexual Assault Allegations - Noise11.com

Diplo’s postgame concert at the home of the Baltimore Orioles has been cancelled due to new sexual allegations against him.

Officials for the baseball team have announced they are pulling the plug on the show following backlash about their choice of performer.

“The Orioles will not hold the upcoming postgame performance on July 24 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,” the team tweeted on Friday. “Fans who purchased field passes with game tickets to the Diplo concert on July 24 will receive a refund.”

The cancellation came shortly after the Baltimore Sun published an angry letter, asking how the team could continue with the postgame performance amid the assault allegations hanging over the Diplo.

“The Orioles always promote being a family-friendly entertainment option in our great city,” the letter stated. “This is very concerning in light of the news that came out on 7 July that Diplo is accused of sexual assault after he forced a fan to perform oral sex on him after a show in Vegas in 2019, which she has claimed he filmed… If the Orioles are such a family-friendly team, and truly care about women, they need to separate themselves from Diplo and stand up and cancel this post-game concert.”

In a separate lawsuit filed in June, a different woman accused Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, of recording their sexual encounter without consent, and then sharing the footage online. She also claimed he gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Diplo has denied the accusations.

“There is unequivocal evidence that completely refutes what is being claimed,” Diplo’s lawyer Bryan Freedman said in a statement. “We will be sharing it with the court this week and, once that evidence has been reviewed, the false and malicious nature of this shakedown will be revealed once and for all.”

The lawyer dismissed the lawsuit, calling it part of “an ongoing campaign by one person who harassed him and his family so much so that he had to get a restraining order against her”.

