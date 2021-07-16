 Diplo Sexual Assault Charges Dropped - Noise11.com
Diplo

Diplo

Diplo Sexual Assault Charges Dropped

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2021

in News

A sexual assault lawsuit against Diplo has been dropped.

A woman, identified only by her initials, had claimed the DJ coerced her into performing oral sex at an after-party following one of his Las Vegas concerts in 2019. She also claimed he filmed the encounter without her consent.

However, the woman has now withdrawn her lawsuit, telling Rolling Stone in a statement through her attorney Joe Ortuno: “In light of the evidence and after consultation with my attorneys, I have decided to withdraw my lawsuit. No payment was offered or requested. I regret filing the lawsuit.”

Following the lawsuit withdrawal, Diplo’s attorney insisted the woman’s “demonstrably false” allegations have “caused great harm”.

“While that damage can never fully be undone, we are glad to see this lawsuit be dismissed with prejudice,” Bryan Freedman told Rolling Stone. “As we said when we first learned of this lawsuit, there was absolutely irrefutable evidence that proved that the allegations it contained were false. As soon as we shared that plethora of evidence with the plaintiff’s lawyers, they recognised that they needed to withdraw their suit immediately.”

Diplo, real name Thomas Wesley Pentz, is still facing another sexual assault lawsuit from a second woman, who accused him of recording their sexual encounter without consent. She also alleged the Lean On star gave her a sexually transmitted infection.

That lawsuit is ongoing, but Freedman had said at the time: “These latest false claims are just part of that ongoing campaign of harassment, and we will not allow them to deter us from pursuing justice against her to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dog Trumpet Catalogue Goes Global Via Demon Records

ARIA Hall of Famers Reg Mombassa and Peter O’Doherty will go global with their Dog Trumpet catalogue on vinyl via the UK’s Demon Records.

20 mins ago
Mark Hoppus of Blin-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Mark Hoppus Reveals He Has Stage 4 Cancer

Mark Hoppus's health crisis has helped him form a stronger bond with his mother, as he's struggling with the same kind of cancer she previously battled.

24 hours ago
Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins
Smashing Pumpkins Guitarist Jeff Schroeder Releases Debut

Jeff Schroeder of Smashing Pumpkins has released his first ever solo track ‘Haenim’.

2 days ago
Mick Thomas' Roving Commission with Brooke Taylor by Graham Stockfield
Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission Grounded Due To Covid Restrictions

Mike Thomas’ Roving Commission tour dates have once again been disrupted after new restrictions in Western Australia and South Australia have meant that the Victoria based band is locked out of the western states.

2 days ago
Diplo
Diplo Concert Cancelled After Sexual Assault Allegations

Diplo's postgame concert at the home of the Baltimore Orioles has been cancelled due to new sexual allegations against him.

4 days ago
Imagine Dragons, Palace Theatre, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Creates Video Game

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has been developing a multiplayer PC game he hopes will be ready by the end of the year.

4 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays Three Vegas Shows In 24 Hours

Justin Bieber tripled up in Las Vegas over the weekend, performing three shows in two days.

5 days ago