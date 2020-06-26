Dixie Chicks Become The Chicks

Dixie Chicks have changed their name to The Chicks in line with the change of attitude brought about by the #BlackLivesMatter movement.

Dixie is American slang describing the southern states during the Confederacy.

The Chicks have also released a new protest song encouraging their fans to “March March’.



“If your voice held no power, they wouldn’t try to silence you.” – unknown#MARCHMARCH pic.twitter.com/n4hJTaYSri — The Chicks (@thechicks) June 25, 2020

The name change comes as The Chicks are about to release ‘Gaslight’, their first album in 14 years. To use the name The Chicks had to get permission from a New Zealand group from the 60s who were called The Chicks. “A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ,” the band said in a statement.

“We are honoured to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters.”

Lady Antebellum also changed their name recently to Lady A. They have since discovered there is already another Lady A in the biz.

The Chicks are no strangers to controversy. In 2003 their fanbase was smashed after Natalie Maines criticised George W. Bush’s warmongering ways. They responded in song with the 2006 album ‘Not Ready To Make Nice’. It was the Grammy winning album of 2007.

