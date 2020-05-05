 Dixie Chicks Debut New Song 'Julianna Calm Down' - Noise11.com
Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Dixie Chicks photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dixie Chicks Debut New Song ‘Julianna Calm Down’

by Paul Cashmere on May 5, 2020

in News

Dixie Chicks have released another new song called ‘Julianna Calm Down’ ahead of their first album in 14 years ‘Gaslighter’.

In a statement Dixie Chicks said, “We can’t give you the full album just yet but, we also couldn’t let May 1st pass by without sharing a new song with you. So, here is track #9 ‘Julianna Calm Down’ off GASLIGHTER. We hope it makes you feel empowered, smile, and strut the fuck around like you’ve got nothing to lose. We will strut through this time together”.

The title track ‘Gaslighter’ was released two months ago.

A release date for ‘Gaslighter’ is yet to be announced.

