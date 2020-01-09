 DJ Khaled Reveals The Stars Of His Next Album - Noise11.com
DJ Khaled Reveals The Stars Of His Next Album

by Music-News.com on January 10, 2020

in News

DJ Khaled has unveiled the star-studded track-listing for the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack album.

DJ Khaled is overseeing the movie’s accompanying record, which features tracks by the likes of The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin, Jaden Smith, Rick Ross and Meek Mill, and announced its release date of January 17.

Alongside the track-listing, he wrote on Instagram: #WETHEBEST x #BADBOYS! 2020!! As CEO of @wethebestmusic I’m honored to have the official @badboys soundtrack on @wethebestmusic as this is the first release from @wethebestmusic of 2020 with more to come this year! Get ready Jan 17th!
@wethebestmusic @epicrecords
Bless up @willsmith @martinlawrence @adilelarbi @fallahbilall @jerrybruckheimer (sic)”

The Black Eyed Peas and J Balvin’s ‘Rimto’, a Spanglish take on 90s’ hit ‘The Rhythm of the Night’ features, plus a remix with the movie’s leading star Will Smith’s son Jaden Smith.

Will and Martin Lawrence return as Detective Lieutenant Mike Lowrey and Inspector Marcus Burnett respectively in the third film the franchise, which comes almost two decades after the release of the 2003 sequel.

Jaden also has the song ‘The Hottest’ on the record, Meek Mill has contributed ‘Uptown II’, while Rick Ross and Bryson Tiller appear on ‘Future Bright’.

The record also features Pitbull and Lil Jon’s ‘Damn I Love Miami’ and Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee’s ‘Muévelo’ (‘Move it’).

DJ Khaled is also set to appear in the movie in an unknown role.

He announced early last year: “Blessed to announce that I will be joining @willsmith and @Martinlawrence in the cast of @badboys #BadBoysForLifemovie! Salute @fallahbilall @adilelarbi

“May I remind you, it’s only Jan 15th, 2019. Y’all have no idea what’s coming. I’m coming for the Oscars!! God Is The Greatest!!! (sic)”

The ‘I’m the One’ hitmaker produced a ‘Friend Like Me’ for last year’s remake of Disney’s ‘Aladdin’, which saw Will play the titular role and show off his rap skills.

The full track-listing for the ‘Bad Boys For Life’ soundtrack is:
1. Meek Mill ft. Farruko – ‘Uptown II’
2. City Girls – ‘Money Fight’
3. The Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin – ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)’
4. Rick Ross ft. Bryson Tiller – ‘Future Bright’
5. DJ Durel ft. Quavo and Rich Kid – ‘Bad Moves’
6. Nicky Jam and Daddy Yankee – ‘Muévelo’
7. Pitbull X Lil John – ‘Damn I Love Miami’
8. Jaden Smith – ‘The Hottest’
9. Buju Banton – ‘Murda She Wrote’
10. The Black Eyed Peas, J Balvin and Jaden Smith – ‘Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life) (Remix)’

