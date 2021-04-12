 DJ Khaled Teases New Album - Noise11.com
DJ Khaled Teases New Album

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2021

in News

DJ Khaled’s new album is “98 per cent done.” He is gearing up to release his 12th studio album, ‘Khaled Khaled’, which takes its name from his real moniker, Khaled Mohamed Khaled.

After hinting at collaborations with Migos and H.E.R, the ‘I’m the One’ hitmaker, who has been working on his follow-up to 2019’s ‘Father of Asahd’ in Jamaica, teased fans with a clip on Twitter which was captioned: “BREAKING NEWS

ALBUM 98% DONE !! #KHALEDKHALED #ALBUMMODE @wethebestmusic @rocnation @Epic_Records (sun) UP !! (sic)”‘

In the video, Khaled can be seen standing on a beach with a chopper behind him hovering over the sea as he gestures to the sky in front of the “paparazzi”.

Last year, Khaled dropped two Drake-assisted tracks – ‘POPSTAR’ and ‘GREECE’ – which will both feature on the album.

Despite pausing work on the record amid the coronavirus pandemic, Khaled confirmed he was getting back in the studio to start swinging with some more “knockout” hits.

He spilled at the time: “I’m going to break out ‘Khaled Khaled’ more through the process, through the rollout. You know what I mean? And this was a way to come with two keys. My first and last name is the same. That’s true. Two keys there, too. I got two kids. And when I was talking to Drake, you know what I mean? I was like, ‘I want to hit him with a knockout.’ That’s what I asked him. I said, ‘I want to hit him with a knockout.'”

DJ Khaled also revealed he “cooked something up” with rapper-of-the-moment, Megan Thee Stallion.

He said on Zane Lowe’s Apple Music 1 show: “I mean fuck it, this is the Zane Lowe show right … I’ll be honest with you … you know, me and Megan, we got one. Ya, we cooked something up.”

