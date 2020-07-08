 DMA’s Add Another Six Sydney Shows - Noise11.com
DMAs

DMA’s Add Another Six Sydney Shows

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2020

in News

DMA’s have added a further six shows for Sydney bringing the total to 12 live performances across July and August.

The dates now are:

July 30, 31, August 1, 6, 7 and 8 at the Factory Theatre in Sydney with two shows daily at 6:30pm and 9pm.

Hayley Mary will open for all shows.

DMA’s will release their third album ‘The Glow’ this Friday 10 July 2020.

