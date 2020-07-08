DMA’s Add Another Six Sydney Shows

DMA’s have added a further six shows for Sydney bringing the total to 12 live performances across July and August.

The dates now are:

July 30, 31, August 1, 6, 7 and 8 at the Factory Theatre in Sydney with two shows daily at 6:30pm and 9pm.

Hayley Mary will open for all shows.

DMA’s will release their third album ‘The Glow’ this Friday 10 July 2020.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments