 DMX Family Respond To Internet Rumours - Noise11.com
DMX photo by Jonathan Mannion

DMX photo by Jonathan Mannion

DMX Family Respond To Internet Rumours

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 14, 2021

in News

The family of Earl Simmons (aka DMX) have been forced to speak publicly to dispel rumours circulating about the late rapper.

DMX died on April 9 following a heart attack induced by a drug overdose. He was 50.

Since his death, internet reports suggest that his family has been selling his masters and that money was being raised for his funeral.

The family says it is all false.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX To Be Honoured By Hometown Yonkers

DMX is likely to be honoured by his hometown of Yonkers as the city considers ways to celebrate the achievements of the deceased rapper.

1 day ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
Missy Elliott and Ludacris Lead DMX Tributes

Missy Elliott, Ludacris, and Chance the Rapper are leading the tributes to tragic hip-hop legend DMX following his death on Friday.

2 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
R.I.P. DMX 1970-2021

DMX is dead and leaves behind a shocking track record of criminal activity alongside his musical heritage.

4 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX Collaboration Released As Rapper Fights For Life

DMX has released a cross-over rap and rock hit in a collaboration with Ian Paice and Steve Howe, as he fights for life in a New York hospital.

5 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX To Undergo Brain Function Tests

Ailing rapper DMX is to undergo critical brain function tests on Wednesday, as he continues to fight for his life.

6 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX Family Asks For Prayers

DMX's family members are asking fans for their prayers as the rapper fights for his life in a New York hospital.

April 6, 2021
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Archie Roach Has A Companion Album For His New Book

Archie Roach will publish his memoir ‘Tell Me Why’ on 1 November and on the same day release a companion album.

September 25, 2019