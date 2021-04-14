DMX Family Respond To Internet Rumours - Noise11.com

The family of Earl Simmons (aka DMX) have been forced to speak publicly to dispel rumours circulating about the late rapper.

DMX died on April 9 following a heart attack induced by a drug overdose. He was 50.

Since his death, internet reports suggest that his family has been selling his masters and that money was being raised for his funeral.

The family says it is all false.

“There have been a few rumors following our loved one, Earl Simmons’, passing that we’d like to clear up. No one has bought Earl’s masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl’s funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements.” – Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons’ Family

