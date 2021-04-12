DMX To Be Honoured By Hometown Yonkers - Noise11.com

DMX is likely to be honoured by his hometown of Yonkers as the city considers ways to celebrate the achievements of the deceased rapper.

Page Six has reported that Yonkers, which is located in Westchester County, New York, may build a statue to honour DMX, who passed away on Friday after spending the past week in a coma following a massive heart attack on 2 April, but clarified that the city has not determined a location for a memorial ceremony yet.

TMZ previously reported that a family source said that one of DMX’s family members is to meet with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano this week to discuss plans, including the possibility of a public memorial service at Yonkers Raceway, the city’s largest venue. TMZ had been told that no requests have yet been made to use the facility, but that the raceway seated up to 7,500 people before coronavirus restrictions, which now see it operating at 20 percent capacity.

However, Christina Gilmartin, a spokesperson for the municipality, has since told Page Six “the family has not been in touch with the city,” and claimed that “the TMZ report is misleading”.

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been set up outside White Plains Hospital in New York where DMX died.

