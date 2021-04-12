 DMX To Be Honoured By Hometown Yonkers - Noise11.com
DMX, music news, noise11.com

DMX

DMX To Be Honoured By Hometown Yonkers

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2021

in News

DMX is likely to be honoured by his hometown of Yonkers as the city considers ways to celebrate the achievements of the deceased rapper.

Page Six has reported that Yonkers, which is located in Westchester County, New York, may build a statue to honour DMX, who passed away on Friday after spending the past week in a coma following a massive heart attack on 2 April, but clarified that the city has not determined a location for a memorial ceremony yet.

TMZ previously reported that a family source said that one of DMX’s family members is to meet with Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano this week to discuss plans, including the possibility of a public memorial service at Yonkers Raceway, the city’s largest venue. TMZ had been told that no requests have yet been made to use the facility, but that the raceway seated up to 7,500 people before coronavirus restrictions, which now see it operating at 20 percent capacity.

However, Christina Gilmartin, a spokesperson for the municipality, has since told Page Six “the family has not been in touch with the city,” and claimed that “the TMZ report is misleading”.

Meanwhile, a makeshift memorial has been set up outside White Plains Hospital in New York where DMX died.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

DMX, music news, noise11.com
Missy Elliott and Ludacris Lead DMX Tributes

Missy Elliott, Ludacris, and Chance the Rapper are leading the tributes to tragic hip-hop legend DMX following his death on Friday.

1 day ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
R.I.P. DMX 1970-2021

DMX is dead and leaves behind a shocking track record of criminal activity alongside his musical heritage.

3 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX Collaboration Released As Rapper Fights For Life

DMX has released a cross-over rap and rock hit in a collaboration with Ian Paice and Steve Howe, as he fights for life in a New York hospital.

4 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX To Undergo Brain Function Tests

Ailing rapper DMX is to undergo critical brain function tests on Wednesday, as he continues to fight for his life.

5 days ago
DMX, music news, noise11.com
DMX Family Asks For Prayers

DMX's family members are asking fans for their prayers as the rapper fights for his life in a New York hospital.

7 days ago
Archie Roach, The Age Music Victoria Awards, Photo Ros O'Gorman
Archie Roach Has A Companion Album For His New Book

Archie Roach will publish his memoir ‘Tell Me Why’ on 1 November and on the same day release a companion album.

September 25, 2019