DMX To Undergo Brain Function Tests - Noise11.com

Ailing rapper DMX is to undergo critical brain function tests on Wednesday, as he continues to fight for his life.

DMX was admitted to a medical facility in White Plains, New York, after suffering a heart attack on Friday night, and was placed on life support – with his former manager Nakia Walker revealing he is in a “vegetative state with lung and brain failure”.

Now it has been reported that doctors will carry out important tests on the rapper, real name Earl Simmons, to find out if he has any brain activity at all.

His manager Steve Rifkind told TMZ that “doctors will perform a battery of tests Wednesday to determine the level of brain function”.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his wellbeing and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind said in a statement on Tuesday. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there. We appreciate your prayers and support.”

Initial reports suggested DMX, 50, suffered a heart attack after a drug overdose, but this speculation remains unconfirmed.

On Monday evening, family, friends and fans of the rapper held a vigil outside the hospital where DMX is receiving treatment.

