Dog Trumpet’s Entire Catalogue Goes To Vinyl For The First Time - Noise11.com

Everything you ever wanted from Dog Trumpet is now (or soon will be) on Vinyl.

Out this week are the albums ‘Two Heads One Brain’, ‘Suitcase’ and ‘Dog Trumpet’. All albums are on 180g heavyweight vinyl.

Coming 4 February are the final four, ‘Antisocial Tendencies’, ‘River of Flowers’, ‘Medicated Spirits’ and ‘Great South Road’.

Pete O’Doherty and Reg Mombassa formed Dog Trumpet in 1990 during a Mental As Anything break. 31 years and seven albums later, Dog Trumpet is still a thing.

Dog Trumpet’s most recent album ‘Great South Road’ was released in May 2020, just as the pandemic was moving up the charts.

While you await all Dog Trumpet albums on vinyl, stream them here.

