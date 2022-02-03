 Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Record New Version of ‘9 to 5’ for ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ The Documentary - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Record New Version of ‘9 to 5’ for ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ The Documentary

by Paul Cashmere on February 3, 2022

When the new movie ‘Still Working 9 to 5’ premieres at SXSW in March, Dolly Parton fans will hear a new version of the hit song ‘9 To 5’ by Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson.

‘Still Working 9 to 5’ features the original cast of Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dabney Coleman as well as Rita Moreno from the 9 to 5 series and Allison Janney, who starred in the Broadway musical.

The 2022 documentary explores the message of the original movie and how 40 years later not a lot has changed.

According to the producers of the movie “The documentary explores the comedic tone of the film and how it resonated with a wide audience at a time when the feminist message was being rejected and/or feared by a large swathe of the population. It further follows how the success of the film spawned various 9 to 5 spin-offs including a TV series (1980s) and musicals (2009 & 2019), discussing the same issues addressed in the film (and its spinoffs) and questions if the message retains its original poignancy, as well as examining what has and has not changed for women in the workplace over the last 40 years”.

Lily Tomlin originally turned her role down. “I didn’t like some of the humour in the 9 to 5 script so I turned it down,” she says in the documentary.

Rita Moreno says, “the core message in 9 to 5 is “you deserve better”.”

“Its 40 years now and its still important,” Dolly Parton said.

Creative Team
*Director/Producer, Camille Hardman (HGTV’s Restored, Big Dreamers)
*Director/Producer, Gary Lane (Hollywood to Dollywood)
*Executive Producer, Larry Lane (Hollywood to Dollywood)
*Executive Producer, Steve Summers (Netflix’s Heartstrings, Christmas on the Square)
*Executive Producer, Shane McAnally (NBC’s Songland and multi Grammy winner)
*Executive Producer, Regina K Scully (Won’t You be My Neighbor?, Phoenix Rising)
*Executive Producer, Geralyn Dreyfous (Allen v Farrow, Truffle Hunters)
*Editor, Oreet Rees, (Playground, King Leopold’s Ghost)
*Editor, Elisa Bonora, (Glen Campbell: Here I Am, David Crosby: Remember My Name)

SXSW Screenings
*Sunday, March 13th, Screening @ 3:45pm CT, SXSW Film Theater
*Monday, March 14th, On-line Screening @ 9:00am CT
*Monday, March 14th, Satellite Screening @ 6:00pm CT, AFS Cinema
*Friday, March 18th Screening @ 4:45pm CT, Stateside Theatre

