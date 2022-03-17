 Dolly Parton Didn't Feel Right About Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton Didn’t Feel Right About Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

by Music-News.com on March 18, 2022

in News

Dolly Parton has admitted she “didn’t feel exactly right” about her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Monday, the country music icon announced via social media that she had requested her name be removed her name from the voting ballot as she didn’t feel she deserved the right to be considered for induction following her nomination earlier this year.

“Well, I didn’t feel exactly right about that,” she said during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Thursday. “Because my perception, and I think the perception of most of America – I just feel like that’s more for the people in rock music. I’ve been educated since then, saying that it’s more than that, but I still didn’t feel right about it. It kind of would be like putting AC/DC in the Country Music Hall of Fame. That just felt a little out of place for me.”

The other nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include Eminem, Beck, Carly Simon, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, and Lionel Richie, among others. The class of 2022 inductees will be revealed in May.

Elsewhere in the conversation, Dolly discussed her decision to dedicate her appearance at the ACM Awards to Ukraine earlier this month, even though she commented at the ceremony that would rather “pass a kidney stone” than talk politics.

“Well, that’s not political, that’s a humanitarian issue there,” Dolly argued. “And I just knew we were all going to have a big time that night while all those poor people in Ukraine were suffering and misplaced and going through all kinds of hell. So, I felt it only right for me to say something about that.”

