 Dolly Parton Invested Songwriting Royalties To Nashville Community - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton Invested Songwriting Royalties To Nashville Community

by Music-News.com on August 3, 2021

in News

Dolly Parton invested the revenue from Whitney Houston’s hit cover of her song I Will Always Love You in a predominantly Black community in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

During a video link appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Dolly Parton was questioned on what was “best thing” she’s purchased with her songwriting fortune.

Dolly revealed that she bought a shopping complex in the Nashville community as a tribute to Whitney Houston, who popularised the song after covering it for the 1992 film, The Bodyguard.

“I thought, ‘Well, this is a wonderful place to be.’ I bought a property down in what was the Black area of town, and it was mostly just Black families and people that lived around there. It was just off the beaten path from 16th Avenue and I thought, ‘Well, I am gonna buy this place – the whole strip mall,'” she told Cohen.

“And I thought, ‘This is the perfect place for me to be,’ considering it was Whitney. I thought this was great – I’m just gonna be down here with her people, who are my people as well. So, I just love the fact that I spent that money on a complex and I think, ‘This is the house that Whitney built.'”

Parton initially wrote and performed the song in 1973 for her album Jolene. Houston’s version soared to the top of the charts around the world, with the cover raking in an estimated $10 million (£7 million), according to Yahoo Finance.

Reports at the time claimed that Parton and Houston feuded over the song, but Houston shot down the speculation in a 1993 interview with Rolling Stone.

“I think Dolly Parton is a hell of a writer and a hell of a singer,” she explained. “I was concerned when I sang her song how she’d feel about it, in terms of the arrangement, my licks, my flavour. When she said she was floored, that meant so much to me.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Marianne Faithfull Montreux
Marianne Faithfull’s Vital Montreux Performances Compiled for Historic Release

14 essential Marianne Faithfull live recordings from her five Montreux Jazz Festival shows between 1995 and 2009 have been compiled for an historic release ‘Marianne Faithfull: The Montreux Years’.

4 days ago
Joni Mitchell Archives Vol 2
Joni Mitchell Recorded by Jimi Hendrix Track Released

On 19 March, 1968 Jimi Hendrix turned up at a Joni Mitchell gig in Ottawa, Canada.

4 days ago
Slim Dusty and Joy McKean Gone Fishin photo supplied by EMI Records
Slim Dusty ‘Gone Fishin’ For Father’s Day

A new Slim Dusty album ‘Gone Fishin’, featuring Slim’s songs about fishing, has been compiled in time for Father’s Day.

4 days ago
Zoot
Rick Springfield Still Ready To Reactivate Zoot Despite Delays

Covid has postponed the first Zoot tour in 50 years a number of times now but founding member and guitarist Rick Springfield says he can’t wait to get it happening.

7 days ago
Tom Jones, Forum theatre Melbourne 2014, photo Ros O'Gorman
Tom Jones To Tour UK

Sir Tom Jones has announced the 'Surrounded By Time Tour'.

July 27, 2021
Bob Dylan Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series, Vol. 16 (1980-1985)
Bob Dylan To Release 16th Volume from Bootleg Series

Bob Dylan’s next volume in his Bootleg series will focus on the 1980-1985 period and the albums ‘Shot of Love’, ‘Infidels’ and ‘Empire Burlesque’.

July 26, 2021
Russell Morris and Rick Springfield Jack Chrome and the Darkness Waltz
Rick Springfield Become The Red Locusts With A Nod To The Beatles

Rick Springfield has gotten together with Matt and Gregg Bissonette to create a faux-Beatles band they called The Red Locusts.

July 26, 2021