Dolly Parton Named Grulke Prize Career Artist of the Year At SXSW 2022 - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has been awarded the Grulke Prize as the Career Artist of the Year at SXSW 2022.

According to SXSW, “Dolly Parton is the most honored and revered female country singer-songwriter of all time. Achieving 25 RIAA-certified gold, platinum, and multi-platinum awards, she has had 26 songs reach #1 on the Billboard country charts, a record for a female artist. Parton recently became the first country artist honored as Grammy MusiCares Person of the Year given out by NARAS. She has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 50+ years”.

Dolly performed at the ACL Live Moody Theater in Austin, Texas 18 March 2022. The setlist was:

Run Rose Run (from Run Rose Run, 2022)

Woman Up (And Take It Like A Man) (from Run Rose Run, 2022)

Big Dreams and Faded Jeans (from Run Rose Run, 2022)

Jolene (from Jolene, 1974)

Precious Memories (from Precious Memories, 1999)

Appalachian Memories (from Burlap & Satin, 1983)

Coat of Many Colors (from Coat of Many Colors, 1971)

Here You Come Again (from Here You Come Again, 1977)

9 to 5 (from 9 to 5 and Odd Jobs, 1980)

I Will Always Love You (from Jolene, 1974)

The other 2022 Grulke Prize Winners were:

The Grulke Prize winner for Developing U.S. Act is Horsegirl

Chicago trio Horsegirl consists of Nora Cheng, Penelope Lowenstein, and Gigi Reece. The group is signed to Matador. The group formed in 2019 and self-released their first song, “Forecast.” Their first EP, Horsegirl: Ballroom Dance Scene et cetera, was named one of the best EPs of 2020 by Paste magazine. In late 2021, the group released the song “Billy”, their first on Matador.



The Grulke Prize winner for Developing Non-U.S. Act is Yard Act

Yard Act formed in Leeds in September 2019. Settling into a system of programming, looping and layering, the alchemy between the two created a base from which to build their complex and ever expanding narrative world. Now expanded to a four-piece, their debut album The Overload was released in January 2022.



