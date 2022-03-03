Dolly Parton, Sammy Hagar and The Lemonheads To Play At SXSW - Noise11.com

With SXSW just a week away in Austin, Texas, new additions to the showcases include Dolly Parton, Sammy Hagar & The Circle and The Lemonheads performing their classic ‘Its A Shame About Ray’ album.

‘Its A Shame About Ray’ was the fifth Lemonheads album. It turns 30 in June 2022. The album featured the cover of the Simon & Garfunkel classic ‘Mrs Robinson’.

Sammy Hagar will perform with his band The Circle. The Circle also featured former Van Halen bass player Michael Anthony and Led Zep legend John Bonham’s son Jason Bonham.

Dolly Parton will be at SXSW for the premiere of ‘Still Working 9 To 5’.

The new additions to SXSW are:

AJ Bray (San Antonio TX)

ALIZA1K (San Antonio TX)

And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead (Austin TX)

Andrea Russett (Los Angeles CA)

Angela Muñoz (Los Angeles CA)

Annabelle Chairlegs (Austin TX)

Ariel & The Culture (Dallas TX)

Arod (Austin TX)

Astrid Sonne (Copenhagen DENMARK)

B The Beat (Austin TX)

B4BYLEXIG1RL (Los Angeles CA)

Baby Sam (Houston TX)

Beatking (Houston TX)

Bexar Brass (San Antonio TX)

Bianca Bonnie (Harlem NY)

Billyracxx (Houston TX)

Body Meat (Philadelphia PA)

Cachorra (Guadalajara MEXICO)

Carmen María (Mexico City MEXICO)

Cedars (New Braunfels TX)

Cha’keeta B (Austin TX)

CHAI (Nagoya JAPAN)

Cheque (Okitipupa NIGERIA)

Chicocurlyhead (Atlanta GA)

Christian Wiggs Big Band (Austin TX)

Cindy Cane (Brooklyn NY)

Cloudchord (Austin TX)

Day & Dream (Asheville NC)

DeeOhGee (Nashville TN)

Deto Black (London UK-ENGLAND)

DEVORA (Scottsdale AZ)

Devyn Moon (Houston TX)

Dezi (Brooklyn NY)

DJ Chose (Houston TX)

DJ DMoney Global (Fort Worth TX)

DJ Jamie Dred (Austin TX)

Dolly Ave (Los Angeles CA)

Dolly Parton (Pigeon Forge TN)

Doug Westcott (Houston TX)

Dougie D & P.U.D Empire (Houston TX)

Dutchboy (Piscataway TX)

E.I. The King (Tampa FL)

Emmanuelle June (Stockholm SWEDEN)

En Orbito (Austin TX)

Evan Dando (Boston MA)

Evangelia (Orange Grove NJ)

FL Dusa (Baton Rouge LA)

Flores (El Paso TX)

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep (Atlanta GA)

Girlpool (Los Angeles CA)

Golden Dawn Arkestra (Austin TX)

Gravedancer (Fayetteville AR)

Griffin Robillard (New York NY)

Guapo Mafioso (Houston TX)

Half Dream (Austin TX)

Heartless Bastards (Austin TX)

Holy Schnikes! (San Antonio TX)

Honey Made (Austin TX)

HoneyBunny (San Antonio TX)

Houndmouth (New Albany IN)

IC SKYWALKIN (Los Angeles CA)

Isaia Huron (Greenville SC)

Jade Bird (Hexham UK-ENGLAND)

Jadi Torres (Bocachica DOMINICAN REPUBLIC)

Jake Wesley Rogers (Los Angeles CA)

Jane N’ The Jungle (Phoenix AZ)

Jaz Elise (Kingston JAMAICA)

Jimmy Bolt (Houston TX)

Jireh Campbell (Dallas TX)

Jouwala Collective (Richmond VA)

Juliana Madrid (Fort Worth TX)

Kake GetLit (Pasadena CA)

Kay Odyssey (Austin TX)

Kdubb432 & Sombrero Muzic (Odessa TX)

Kyla Imani (New York NY)

Lele Rose (Laguna Beach CA)

Lil HBK (Houston TX)

Los Kurados (Austin TX)

Marian Mesula (Taipei TAIWAN)

Me Nd Adam (Austin TX)

mehro (Los Angeles CA)

MJ Lenderman & the Wind (Asheville NC)

Mt. Joy (Phildelphia PA)

Naya Ali (Montreal CANADA)

NECKBOLT (Austin TX)

Nicole Marxen (Dallas TX)

Night Moves (Minneapolis MN)

Nivel Codiciado (Charlotte NC)

Nohe & Sus Santos (Santa Fe NM)

Nothing Lost (San Antonio TX)

OG Bobby Billions (Dallas TX)

Peyton (Houston TX)

Rachel K Collier (Swansea UK-WALES)

Rare DM (Brooklyn NY)

Sammy Hagar & The Circle (Marin CA)

Samoht (Charlotte NC)

San Gabriel (Austin TX)

Santana Fox (Queens NY)

Serena Smart (Queens NY)

Shelhiel (Sungai Petani MALAYSIA)

Shirt Off Fe (Austin TX)

Silas Short (Chicago IL)

SKG (Los Angeles CA)

Skylar T (Austin TX)

Sportvvs (Upper Marlboro MD)

Spottie WiFi (Rockford IL)

Stefon Osae (Austin TX)

Sugaray Rayford (Tyler TX)

Sun Room (San Diego CA)

Suxxy Puxxy (Monterrey MEXICO)

Ted Park (Madison WI)

The Broadside Hack: An Introduction (London UK-ENGLAND)

The Cradle (New York NY)

The Culper Ring (Dallas TX)

The Dumes (Los Angeles CA)

The Lemonheads performing It’s A Shame About Ray (Boston MA)

The Lost Project (San Antonio TX)

The Warning (Monterrey MEXICO)

They Hate Change (Tampa FL)

Titia (Amsterdam NETHERLANDS)

Tody Castillo (Austin TX)

Tony Velour (Atlanta GA)

Tough On Fridays (Georgetown TX)

Vacio Sur (Houston TX)

Van Wilks Band (Austin TX)

Very Necessary (Austin TX)

Wheelchair Sports Camp (Denver CO)

whookilledkenny (Austin TX)

Worry Club (Chicago IL)

Yella Beezy (Dallas TX)

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



