Dolly Parton To Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Despite Her Wishes - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite trying to withdraw from the voting ballot.

Dolly announced in March that she wanted to withdraw her nomination for induction into the famed music museum because she didn’t feel like she had “earned that right”. However, she changed her position last week and said she will “gracefully” accept the honour if she’s made an inductee.

On Wednesday, officials from the institution announced that Parton had been voted for induction despite her plea. She forms the Class of 2022, which also includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar.

Of the seven inductees, five appeared on the nomination ballot for the first time – Parton, Richie, Simon, Duran Duran and Eminem. The rapper made the cut during his first year of eligibility, meaning he released his first major record at least 25 years ago. Eurythmics and Benatar had both been on the ballot once before.

Judas Priest, who was also nominated in the performer category, will instead be honoured with the Musical Excellence Award alongside songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Singer Harry Belafonte and blues and folk musician Elizabeth Cotten will be recognised with the Early Influence Award, while music executives Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Nominees who didn’t make the Class of 2022 include Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 5 November.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

