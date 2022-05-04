 Dolly Parton To Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Despite Her Wishes - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton To Be Inducted Into Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Despite Her Wishes

by Music-News.com on May 5, 2022

in News

Dolly Parton will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame despite trying to withdraw from the voting ballot.

Dolly announced in March that she wanted to withdraw her nomination for induction into the famed music museum because she didn’t feel like she had “earned that right”. However, she changed her position last week and said she will “gracefully” accept the honour if she’s made an inductee.

On Wednesday, officials from the institution announced that Parton had been voted for induction despite her plea. She forms the Class of 2022, which also includes Eminem, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, Duran Duran and Pat Benatar.

Of the seven inductees, five appeared on the nomination ballot for the first time – Parton, Richie, Simon, Duran Duran and Eminem. The rapper made the cut during his first year of eligibility, meaning he released his first major record at least 25 years ago. Eurythmics and Benatar had both been on the ballot once before.

Judas Priest, who was also nominated in the performer category, will instead be honoured with the Musical Excellence Award alongside songwriting duo Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis. Singer Harry Belafonte and blues and folk musician Elizabeth Cotten will be recognised with the Early Influence Award, while music executives Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

Nominees who didn’t make the Class of 2022 include Kate Bush, Devo, Fela Kuti, MC5, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Dionne Warwick.

The induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on 5 November.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bushwackers Live At The Dan OConnell 1978
Heritage Recording Of The Bushwackers from 1978 has Been Released

The Bushwackers Live At The Dan O’Connell Hotel 1978 is the latest heritage release in the Australian Road Crew Association’s Desk Tape Series.

19 hours ago
Public-Image-Ltd-Photo-By-Ros-OGorman
Sex Pistols To Reissue God Save The Queen For Jubilee

When the Sex Pistols made their definitive statement during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee celebrations in 1977 with the incendiary single ‘God Save The Queen’, they produced a manifesto that threatened and delighted in equal measure.

1 day ago
Stevie Wonder photo by Ros O'Gorman
Stevie Wonder To Receive Legal Defence Fund Icon Award

Stevie Wonder is set to receive the inaugural Icon Award at an upcoming Legal Defence Fund event.

2 days ago
Paul McCartney in Spokane photo Karen Freedman
Paul McCartney Is Soundchecking In Seattle And This Is What He Is Playing

Paul McCartney is putting on another show at Soundcheck in Seattle ahead of his second Got Back concert tonight.

2 days ago
Singer Adam Lambert performs in Queen and Adam Lambert at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Is Writing A Musical

Adam Lambert is writing a musical. Lambert is in the middle of writing a host of songs for a theatre show and an accompanying concept album.

2 days ago
Richard Clapton band early 70s with Red McKelvie in the Middle
One Time Richard Clapton Guitarist Red McKelvie Has Passed Away

Red McKelvie, the New Zealand born guitarist for Richard Clapton’s debut album ‘Prussian Blue’ has died.

3 days ago
Ringo Starr and Mal Evans from Peter Jackson Get Back
The Beatles Road Manager Mal Evans Biography To Be Published In 2023

The estate of Mal Evans has teamed with Beatles scholar Kenneth Womack, PhD, to publish the biography of Mal Evans sourced from his diaries, manuscripts and photographs.

3 days ago