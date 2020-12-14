 Dolly Parton To Debut Fragrance In 2021 - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton To Debut Fragrance In 2021

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2020

in News

Dolly Parton will debut a perfume as part of a collection with Edge Beauty next year.

She told WWD: “Fragrance has always played a major role in my life—I wear my own combination of scents every day.

“Developing my own brand and scent with Edge Beauty has been an amazing experience, and I am looking forward to becoming a big part of the fragrance community.”

Edge Beauty boss, Steve Mormoris, explained that they will offer a unique way of trying out the fragrance before they buy it amid the Covid-19 pandemic when testers aren’t available in stores.

On how they’ve adapted, he added: “We know that people like to scent their hair, clothes, homes, as well as their own skin.

“So we’re working on a multiplicity of olfactory forms that will indicate the fragrance value.

Consumers will be able to try the fragrance through discovery-size vials at an accessible price prior to the purchase of a full size, because if someone doesn’t want to leave their home but wants to try the fragrance, and there aren’t testers in stores, then we have to adapt.”

Meanwhile, Dolly recently admitted she has to be “ambulance-ready at all times” as she can’t leave the house without her hair and make-up done.

The country music legend always makes sure she looks her best and has her glam done, just in case she ever got sick or there was an earthquake and she needed to leave the house in an emergency.

She spilled: “I have to always stay ready—street ready, I always say. I have to keep my makeup on and keep my hair done.

“If it’s going to earthquake, if we get an earthquake, I’m not running out in the street looking like you now.

“I have to be ambulance-ready at all times, if I get sick or something.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen photo by Ros O'Gorman
Eddie Van Halen Cause of Death was a Stroke

Eddie Van Halen's death has been confirmed as a stroke, brought on by pneumonia and multiple cancers.

4 hours ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Elton John Praises Damon Albarn

Elton John has collaborated with a number of different artists this year but the most important for him was playing piano and lending vocals on ‘The Pink Phantom’ for Gorillaz’ latest project 'Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez' because he enjoyed working with the frontman so much.

2 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Debuts Our Love Can Change The World

Alice Cooper has a new song ‘Our Love Can Change The World’.

2 days ago
Brian Johnson AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Generate One Million Plus Views For Demon Fire Video

AC/DC have clocked up a further million YouTube views with the video for ‘Demon Fire’ this week.

2 days ago
Charley Pride
Country Legend Charley Pride Dies From Covid At 86

American country music legend Charley Pride has become a victim of the Covid-19 pandemic. Pride is dead at age 86.

2 days ago
A Day In The Gardens in the Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Friday 10 March 2017. Ross Wilson, Daryl Braithwaite and John Farnham each performed a set for the first A Day In The Gardens held over the March 2017 Moomba long weekend in Melbourne. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Daryl Braithwaite Busks In Degraves Street Melbourne

Diners in Degraves Street in Melbourne last night were treated to an impromptu performance by Daryl Braithwaite.

4 days ago
Toots Hibbert
New Toots & The Maytals Video Features Final Session Footage of Toots Hibbert

A new Toots & The Maytals video for ‘To You’ features footage the final footage of Toots Hibbert in the studio prior to his death from Covid 19 on September 11, 2020.

6 days ago