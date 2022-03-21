 Dolly Parton To Star In Film Adaptation of Run Rose Run - Noise11.com
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman

Dolly Parton To Star In Film Adaptation of Run Rose Run

by Music-News.com on March 22, 2022

in News

Dolly Parton is to headline a film adaptation of Run, Rose, Run.

Earlier this month, the country music icon released a novel of the same name and also unveiled a companion album.

On Monday, Parton confirmed she would be starring in a Hollywood version of the story, that she co-wrote alongside James Patterson, with the rights to the book having been acquired by the team at Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine production company.

“I’m proud, excited, and honoured to be working with my good friend Reese Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine on the movie of Run, Rose, Run from the novel I co-wrote with James Patterson,” the 76-year-old said in a statement. “James and I love Reese and look forward to working with her and her wonderful team.”

The plot will focus on a young singer-songwriter who heads to Nashville to pursue a music career while desperately hiding a secret that has the potential to destroy her dreams. No other casting details were announced.

Parton and Patterson will serve as producers alongside Witherspoon.

And the Oscar-winning actress can’t wait to get started on the project.

“Dolly Parton is not only an icon to me but a true inspiration to women and girls everywhere. My admiration for her grew to even greater heights when reading Run, Rose, Run, a gripping and heartbreaking book I couldn’t put down. I couldn’t feel more honoured to be working alongside her and James to bring this remarkable story to the screen,” she added.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman Dolly Parton - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
National Film and Sound Archive of Australia Restore The Original Helen Reddy ‘I Am Woman’ Video

The Australian Film and Sound Archive in Canberra has restored the original video for ‘I Am Woman’ by Helen Reddy as part of Woman’s History Month.

2 hours ago
Timothy B Schmit of Eagles photo by Ros O'Gorman
Timothy B. Schmit Shares New Song ‘Simple Man’ Video

Timothy B. Schmit has previewed his next solo album ‘Day By Day’ with the song ‘Simple Man’.

2 days ago
Dolly Parton in concert photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Named Grulke Prize Career Artist of the Year At SXSW 2022

Dolly Parton has been awarded the Grulke Prize as the Career Artist of the Year at SXSW 2022.

2 days ago
Keith Richard by Ros O'Gorman, the Rolling Stones Melbourne 2014
Keith Richards Says New Rolling Stones Music Is Coming

Keith Richards has promised new music from the Rolling Stones.

3 days ago
Robbie Rist
Last Year Robbie Rist (Cousin Oliver from The Brady Bunch) Recorded An Andy Gibb Song With Australia’s Maryanne Window

Sometime in 2021, an Andy Gibb tribute album ‘Higher Than A Mountain’ popped out to little fanfare.

4 days ago
Mike Campbell
Mike Campbell Activates Dirty Knobs With A Slice of Heartbreakers

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs are a touring thing. The former Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers guitarist is taking the Dirty Knobs on the road for a North American tour and there is a healthy amount of Heartbreakers in the setlist.

4 days ago
Dolly Parton photo by Ros O'Gorman
Dolly Parton Didn’t Feel Right About Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Dolly Parton has admitted she "didn't feel exactly right" about her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

5 days ago