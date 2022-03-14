Dolly Parton Withdraws From Rock and Roll Hall of Fame To Give Someone Else A Go - Noise11.com

Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame because she doesn’t want to “split the votes” and cause someone who should be in there to be in there. Simply, Dolly feels she doesn’t have the right to be included in the Hall of Fame.

In a statement Dolly said, “Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out. I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again – if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock ‘n’ roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Dolly Parton will perform premiere her new movie ‘Still Working 9 To 5’ this week at SXSW in Austin, Texas. She is a guest speaker for SXSW, with the conversation moderated by Connie Britton. She will also perform on March 18 in Austin at the ACL Moody Theater.

