Don McLean Joins Home Free For New Version of ‘American Pie’ - Noise11.com

Don McLean has teamed up with alt-Country band Home Free for a new version of his classic ‘American Pie’.

“Any song which has a legitimate melody lends itself to an a cappella rendition,” McLean explained to The Tennessean. “The guys in Home Free just did their thing and did a tremendous job at it, too.”

“It starts in a way that’s just very introspective, very true to the words and to the moment ‘The Day the Music Died,’ and just how powerful that can be,” Home Free’s tenor Austin Brown continues. “But also, the hope that can come from the movement associated with an event like that… It really changed so much musically. While it was ‘The Day the Music Died,’ in a lot of ways, it was also the day that music was reborn.”

Home Free is the country/a cappella group from Mankato, Minnesota. The group won the fourth season of The Sing-Off on NBC in 2013.

Don McLean had a global hit with ‘American Pie’ in 1971. The 8.5 minute track told the history of rock and roll paralleled with a loss of innocence. Madonna covered it in 2000.

