 Dr Chris Higgins Demands Apology From Jenny Mikakos MP - Noise11.com
Dr Chris Higgins Demands Apology From Jenny Mikakos MP

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2020

in News

Dr Chris Higgins has called for an apology from Victorian Labor Minister Jenny Mikakos after her misleading statement regarding to doctor’s positive Coronavirus test result.

Jenny Mikakos is Victoria’s Minister for Health & Ambulance Services. She named and shamed Dr Higgins, the father of Australian singer songwriter Missy Higgins, and made suggestions that he was working with patients while knowing he had contracted the virus.

Dr Higgins returned to Melbourne from Denver on February 29 on United Airlines flight UA60.

“I have to say I am flabbergasted that a doctor that has flu-like symptoms has gone to work,” the health minister said.

Dr Higgins, a highly respected Toorak doctor, called Ms Mikakos out for naming and shaming him without giving all the facts.

Dr Higgins responded to the MP on her Facebook page. “As the doctor concerned, I have been upset about the inaccuracies and unfairness of your comments. This is not the story that I told the DHSS whose job it is to relay information to you. I had a mild cold when I returned from the USA last Saturday morning which had almost resolved itself by Monday morning, hence my decision to return to work. I hesitated to do a swab because I did not fulfil your criteria for testing but did one anyway on Thursday evening for sake of completeness, not imagining for one moment it would turn out to be positive. I believe you have taken a cheap opportunity for political grandstanding and would appreciate an apology. Chris Higgins

Ms Mikakos was then slammed by supporters of Dr Higgins.

“I am flabbergasted about your comments in regards to overworked and underpaid General practitioners,” says Richard White.

“Minister Mikakos, do you have any idea what your words have done to General Practices across the country? Already many are now considering turning symptomatic patients away – despite not meeting the screening criteria – because they feel so vulnerable,” from Kylie Gibson.

From Lynsey McKinstry, “Wow. Surprised at how this has been handled, not much support for the doctors on the front line. Definitely not prepared and definitely not being lead well from the top! Pubic apology is required! Poor guy was trying to help people and this is the response from
The heath minister, what a joke!!!”

Benjamin Au wrote, “Please don’t make a Patsy of this doctor when there has been 0 foresight in the system generally to prepare for a epidemic let alone a pandemic. Information from above is disappointing slow and is not in anyway communicated effectively to us doctors”.

Jenny Mikakos responded with, “We are facing unique challenges with COVID-19 which is why it is important, now more than ever, that those who are unwell stay at home and avoid contact with others.
“GPs play an integral role in our response to COVID-19 and I will continue working with the federal government to ensure they have all the support they need including access to the national stockpile of PPE and MBS item numbers for Telehealth consultations.
“We will always protect patient privacy. However we have a public health duty to the wider community to provide information about exposure points, which require details such as business locations and flights to be made public to allow for contact tracing.
“I know this can be very challenging and distressing for those involved and I am deeply sympathetic to this, but public safety has to be our priority”.

And from Missy Higgins a simple “Love you dad”.

