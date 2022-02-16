 Dr Dre Confirms Some Changes Were Made To Super Bowl Performance - Noise11.com

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar Come Together for the PEPSI® Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show in Inglewood, CA

Dr Dre Confirms Some Changes Were Made To Super Bowl Performance

by Paul Cashmere on February 16, 2022

in News

Dr. Dre has confirmed National Football League (NFL) bosses asked him to make “minor changes” to his Super Bowl Halftime Show set.

Dr was joined by one-time proteges Eminem, Snoop Dogg, and 50 Cent on Sunday for a performance celebrating his back catalogue as a producer – with Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige also appearing.

Rumours had swirled that Eminem would be barred from taking the knee on stage – but Eminem made the anti-racism gesture for approximately one minute during the gig.

Dre told TMZ that NFL chiefs had asked them to make “minor” changes to their performances – but that avoiding taking the knee wasn’t one of them.

“There were a few things that we had to change but it was like really minor things,” he explained. “Em taking the knee that was him doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy had also said on Monday that officials had not tried to stop Eminem from taking a knee.

“We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,” McCarthy explained.

Taking the knee has a contentious history within the NFL as San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick popularised it as a protest against racism and police brutality back in 2016 when he knelt during the U.S. national anthem. Many other players then followed suit.

His move drew criticism from the former disgraced US President and Kaepernick sued NFL leaders after failing to find a team following his departure from the 49ers at the end of that season. He accused team owners of colluding to prevent him from resuming his career – with the case settled out of court in 2019.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Super Bowl 2022 Half Time Performance With Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl 2022's half time performance features rap royalty Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

2 days ago
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Served Divorce Papers At His Mothers Funeral

Lawyers for Dr. Dre's ex-wife reportedly attempted to serve him with legal documents while he was burying his late grandmother.

October 21, 2021
Supergroup Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar To Perform at Super Bowl

The Super Bowl LVI entertainment for 2022 will feature a supergroup featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

October 4, 2021
2PAC
Unearthed 2PAC Page Makes Accusations About Dr Dre

Earlier this year music memorabilia auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll publicly announced their finding of a rare, handwritten document by Tupac Shakur during the “Makaveli” Era.

August 20, 2021
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Shocked By Brain Aneurysm Diagnosis

Dr. Dre was stunned to learn he had been diagnosed with a brain aneurysm earlier this year as he believed he was in good health at the time.

June 16, 2021
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Says His Ex Is Making Up Abuse Claims

Dr. Dre has slammed his estranged wife's allegations of domestic abuse as "appalling", insisting the accusations were made up to land her a bigger divorce settlement.

April 8, 2021
Dr Dre
Dr Dre Discharged From Hospital

Dr. Dre has been discharged from a Los Angeles hospital, 11 days after suffering a brain aneurysm.

January 18, 2021