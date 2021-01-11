 Dr Dre Still In Intensive Care After Brain Aneurysm - Noise11.com
Dr Dre Still In Intensive Care After Brain Aneurysm

by Music-News.com on January 12, 2021

in News

Dr. Dre is reportedly still in intensive care, a week after suffering a brain aneurysm.

Dre was rushed to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance on 4 January following the reported health scare, and has been undergoing tests and investigations ever since.

But, as doctors remain baffled as to what caused the initial aneurysm, they are reportedly keeping him in the intensive care unit (ICU) in case he has another one.

Sources told TMZ that it’s unclear whether or not Dre has had surgery to try and stop the brain bleed – the usual process in the case of an aneurysm – but he’s said to be “resting comfortably”.

“Doctors have cautiously informed his family that a ‘bad outcome’ doesn’t appear to be on the horizon,” the insider added to the website.

Dre, real name Andre Young, hasn’t posted on his Instagram page since he thanked everyone for well wishes just after his hospitalisation.

“Thanks to my family, friends and fans for their interest and well wishes. I’m doing great and getting excellent care from my medical team,” he wrote at the time. “I will be out of the hospital and back home soon. Shout out to all the great medical professionals at Cedars. One Love!! (sic)”

