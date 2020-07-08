Drake Questions Plaintiff’s Nightclub Assault Injuries

Rap superstar Drake has called into question the injuries allegedly sustained by a man accusing him of involvement in a 2018 Hollywood nightclub assault.

Drake, also known as Aubrey Graham, was listed as a defendant alongside American football star Odell Beckham Jr. and Kourtney Kardashian’s on/off boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, in legal papers filed by Bennett McBride Sipes early last year.

In the documents, Sipes claimed he was attacked by Bendjima and members of Drake and Odell’s entourages while partying at Delilah nightclub in March 2018.

Drake previously attempted to have his name removed from the lawsuit by pointing out that surveillance video footage from the night in question only shows Bendjima getting physical with Sipes, and has insisted at no time did he instruct his security guards to get involved in the fight, as alleged by the plaintiff.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the rapper has now submitted new paperwork, casting doubt on Bennett’s reported injuries, noting he is ‘not seeking lost wages’ as part of his bid for damages, and the bust-up didn’t appear to halt his ‘post-incident world travels’.

Requesting to have him dismissed from the case, Drake’s lawyers wrote, “Contrary to Plaintiff’s allegations, Graham did not personally commit, or direct or incite anyone to commit, any tortuous conduct against Plaintiff – Graham was merely a bystander, and neither he nor people employed by him had any involvement in Plaintiff’s alleged injuries whatsoever.”

Beckham, Jr. has also denied any involvement in the clash, while Bendjima recently claimed he acted in self-defence.

