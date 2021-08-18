 Drake Reveals Chaos After Covid - Noise11.com
Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake, Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Drake Reveals Chaos After Covid

by Music-News.com on August 19, 2021

in News

Drake has revealed that contracting Covid-19 caused his hair to grow “weird”.

Drake has had a heart-shaped cut-out in his black hair since November 2020 in anticipation of his next album, Certified Lover Boy, due out this year.

However, a recent Instagram Stories picture taken from a studio session showed a significantly faded heart on the rapper’s head.

When a fan account posted before and after photos with the caption, “That heart is stressed”, Drake revealed his battle with Covid-19 and its effect on his hairline.

“I had Covid that shit grew in weird I had to start again,” he explained with a crying laughter emoji, before adding, “It’s coming back don’t diss”.

The Toronto native did not reveal when he contracted Covid-19, but he was one of the first celebrities to be publicly tested for the virus in March 2020 after hanging out with positive NBA star Kevin Durant. While Drake’s test was negative, a video captured by TMZ revealed the Canadian’s thoughts afterwards.

“That test is uncomfortable though,” he said. “They put that Q-tip (cotton bud) all the way up inside your thoughts and shit.”

Certified Lover Boy’s release was planned for January 2021, but was delayed after Drake had knee surgery late last year. At the time, Drake posted on Instagram: “I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Future Music Festival 2015 photo by Ros OGorman-17.jpg

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Spazzys
Ally Spazzy of The Spazzys Outed As Alleged Racist Neo-Nazi Bigot

Alice McNamara (aka Ally Spazzy aka Mary Manson), formerly of The Spazzys has been alledgedy discovered posting Neo-Nazi propaganda under the assumed name Mary Manson.

1 day ago
Natalie Imbruglia at Noise11
Natalie Imbruglia Premieres Another New Song ‘On My Way’

Natalie Imbruglia has drip-fed her third new song ‘On My Way’ and revealed her next album ‘Firebird’ is coming on 24 September.

2 days ago
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Arctic Monkeys May Have A New Album Coming

Arctic Monkeys reportedly recorded their new album in Suffolk in June and July.

3 days ago
David Duchovny band
David Duchovny Creates A Story In Every Song

Actor, author, singer David Duchovny has his total entertainment background to fall back on when he writes a song.

6 days ago
Jason Isbell
Jason Isbell Will Only Have Vaccinated Fans At Concerts

Jason Isbell has made it compulsory that all audience members of his shows are vaccinated against COVID-19.

August 11, 2021
Beyonce. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo, http://www.noise11.com
Beyonce Confirms New Music Is Coming Soon

Beyoncé has confirmed new music is on the way.

August 11, 2021
Limp Bizkit, Noise11, Photo
Limp Bizkit Cancel All Upcoming Gigs Due To Covid

Limp Bizkit have cancelled their concerts for the rest of the month due to coronavirus concerns.

August 10, 2021