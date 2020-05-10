Drake Scores The No 1 UK Album

Congratulations to Drake, who scores the Official Chart double this week as his Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape and song Toosie Slide claim Number 1 on the Official Albums and Singles Charts.

The entries earn the Canadian rapper his third UK Number 1 album and sixth chart-topping single. Dark Lane Demo Tapes scored 20,000 chart sales to secure the top spot, 95% of which came from streams, while Toosie Slide racked up 49,000 chart sales.

Drake is the third artist to pull off the chart double in 2020, following Stormzy’s Heavy Is The Head album / Own It single and Eminem’s Music To Be Murdered By album / Godzilla single, both in January.

However, Drake has achieved the rare feat of landing the double for a third time across separate releases in his career, after his album Views / One Dance single both held Number 1 in the same week in May 2016 and album Scorpion / In My Feelings single in July 2019.

Drake becomes the tenth act in UK chart history to achieve the Official Chart Double at least three times across separate releases in their career. The other nine are: Ed Sheeran, Rihanna, Madonna, Queen, Cliff Richard, ABBA, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones.

Elsewhere on this week’s Official Albums Chart, The Strokes are back in the Top 5 with The New Abnormal, rocketing 82 places to Number 4 following its release on vinyl – this week’s best-seller on the format. The band’s sixth album debuted at Number 3 last month.

London rapper Yxng Bane lands his highest charting album yet with Quarantime: The Lost Files debuting at Number 11, just ahead of Scottish indie band Tide Lines who enter at Number 12 with sophomore album Eye of the Storm, their first Top 20.

Further down, Niall Horan’s former Number 1 Heartbreak Weather flies 32 places back into the Top 40 at Number 31 following its release on vinyl, and finally, My Turn by US rapper Lil Baby returns to the chart at Number 32 thanks to a deluxe edition of the collection featuring six additional songs.

