Drum Genius Sandy Nelson Dies Aged 83 - Noise11.com

Sandy Nelson, best known for the 1961 hit ‘Let There Be Drums’, has died at age 83.

The track was recently covered by Slade’s Don Powell, ELO’s Bev Bevan and an all-star cast of drummer for a charity record to help out of work musicians during the pandemic.

Don said in a tweet, “Very sad news that the legendary drummer Sandy Nelson died on Valentine’s Day 14th Feb 2022. The Don Powell band had hoped that he could appear on their version of Let There Be Drums last year, but sadly it was not possible”.

Very sad news that the legendary drummer Sandy Nelson died on Valentine’s Day 14th Feb 2022. The Don Powell band had hoped that he could appear on their version of Let There Be Drums last year, but sadly it was not possible.https://t.co/Bc2JU8fSwn Thanks Sandy — Don Powell Band (@band_powell) February 16, 2022

Sandy Nelson went to school with future pop stars Jan and Dean and producer Kim Fowley. Fowley produced his first single ‘Geronimo’. It was used in the 1959 movie ‘Ghost of Dragstrip Hollow’.

Sandy became a session musician and played on The Teddy Bears ‘To Know Him is To Love Him’ and The Hollywood Argyles ‘Alley Oop’.

‘Let There Be Drums’ took Sandy’s name Top 10 in the USA and UK.

Tragedy struck in 1963 when Sandy was in a serious motorcycle accident. His right foot and part of his leg was amputated. He continued to record until the early 1970s but surfaced in 2008 for the project Sandy Nelson and the Sin City terminates.

