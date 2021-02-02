Dua Lipa Is About To Release New Music - Noise11.com

Dua Lipa took to Instagram on Monday (01.02.21) to celebrate her single ‘Levitating’ being in the Top 5 of Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart in US, and confirmed new tunes are on the way very soon.

She captioned a photograph from the set of her music video for the track from her chart-topping second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’: “Levitating is TOP 5 in the US new music coming soooooooooooon <3 (sic)" Fans are already anticipating the release of a collection of B-sides to 'Future Nostalgia', which is a year old on March 27, soon. Dua Lipa took to her social media pages in January to tease their release. Dua captioned a snap of herself crouching on the floor: "B-sides are on the way...." Since the release of 'Future Nostalgia', Dua has given fans the remix record, 'Club Future Nostalgia', plus she put on the Studio 2054 live event, while she recently teamed up with Kylie Minogue on a remixed version of the disco icon's track, 'Real Groove'. The Grammy-winner also duetted with Miley Cyrus on 'Prisoner' and has teased a yet-to-be-released collaboration with FKA twigs, which they previewed a snippet of during the Studio2054 live-stream. Meanwhile, Dua recently revealed she wants to "branch out" in her career. The 26-year-old singer - who released her self-titled debut album in 2017 - has already achieved record-breaking success with her two records and she'd now love to launch her own fashion brand. She said: “I’d love to do something fun in terms of fashion. At the moment, my focus is music, but I want to be able to branch out and do something else. I would love to start a brand at some point, even if I start off really small. I have to take it in baby steps.” Dua believes it is harder for women to find success in the music industry and wants to to be able to path the way for more women to become successful before she moves on to other projects. She added: “For women, it’s a lot harder to solidify yourself as an individual in music. In a perfect world, we wouldn’t have to prove ourselves so much to the point that maybe we run ourselves into the ground of being like, ‘I must be heard.’ But that is the world we’re in right now. I like to prove that I can do it. I’m stubborn.” Noise11.com

