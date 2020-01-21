Duane McDonald Reschedules Red Hot Summer Mornington Show

Red Hot Summer’s Mornington show has been rescheduled following the weather emergency on Sunday.

Victoria Police and SES shut down Red Hot Summer on Sunday fearing an impending hailstorm would endanger patrons. Red Hot Summer boss evacuated the area on advice from Police just prior to a performance from The Angels.

“Thousands of fans were left devastated on Sunday when we couldn’t complete the day’s schedule,” Duane says. “I am thrilled that all the artists have been able to change their touring schedules to enable us to return to Mornington in April. We are grateful to everyone for working together this past Sunday for a safe outcome for all involved. Our first priority is always the safety of our patrons and artists. We are looking forward to returning the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR to Mornington in April.”

The Anzac Day event will also be a chance to come together for a greater cause. Mornington RSL President James Farquharson says members at the Mornington RSL are looking forward to working with the organisers of the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR on Anzac Day afternoon at Mornington Racecourse and commend them for their spirit to invite our Club to fundraise during the event. “It will be a busy day for us with our own official events in the morning, but we see this concert as an opportunity to extend our message on the day and we will have our fundraising team on site,” Duane says.

The new date of Saturday 25 April 2020 will now be the final Red Hot Summer show of the 2020 season.

Red Hot Summer features Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Angels, The Living End, Killing Heidi, Boom Crash Opera.

Saturday 25th April 2020

RESCHEDULED SHOW DATE

Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

All ticketholders from Sunday’s cancelled event will contacted by Ticketmaster and automatically transferred to the new show on April 25. Any patron unable to attend the rescheduled date will receive a full refund.

