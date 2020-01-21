 Duane McDonald Reschedules Red Hot Summer Mornington Show - Noise11.com
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Duane McDonald Reschedules Red Hot Summer Mornington Show

by Paul Cashmere on January 21, 2020

in News

Red Hot Summer’s Mornington show has been rescheduled following the weather emergency on Sunday.

Victoria Police and SES shut down Red Hot Summer on Sunday fearing an impending hailstorm would endanger patrons. Red Hot Summer boss evacuated the area on advice from Police just prior to a performance from The Angels.

“Thousands of fans were left devastated on Sunday when we couldn’t complete the day’s schedule,” Duane says. “I am thrilled that all the artists have been able to change their touring schedules to enable us to return to Mornington in April. We are grateful to everyone for working together this past Sunday for a safe outcome for all involved. Our first priority is always the safety of our patrons and artists. We are looking forward to returning the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR to Mornington in April.”

The Anzac Day event will also be a chance to come together for a greater cause. Mornington RSL President James Farquharson says members at the Mornington RSL are looking forward to working with the organisers of the RED HOT SUMMER TOUR on Anzac Day afternoon at Mornington Racecourse and commend them for their spirit to invite our Club to fundraise during the event. “It will be a busy day for us with our own official events in the morning, but we see this concert as an opportunity to extend our message on the day and we will have our fundraising team on site,” Duane says.

The new date of Saturday 25 April 2020 will now be the final Red Hot Summer show of the 2020 season.

Red Hot Summer features Hunters & Collectors, James Reyne, The Angels, The Living End, Killing Heidi, Boom Crash Opera.

Saturday 25th April 2020
RESCHEDULED SHOW DATE
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC
www.ticketmaster.com.au | 136 100

All ticketholders from Sunday’s cancelled event will contacted by Ticketmaster and automatically transferred to the new show on April 25. Any patron unable to attend the rescheduled date will receive a full refund.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls Baby Animals, Photo By Gerry Nicholls James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman James Reyne photo by Ros OGorman Phil Ceberano photo by Ros OGorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels The Angels Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette To Perform Jagged Little Pill At Bluesfest

Alanis Morissette will celebrate 25 years of ‘Jagged Little Pill’ by performing the entire album from start to finish at Bluesfest in April.

9 hours ago
Ross Wilson Mondo Rock, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Pure Gold Live 2020 Artists Have Had Over 300 Singles

The line-up of acts for Pure Gold Live 2020 collectively has released more singles that will fit in a jukebox. Over 300 in fact.

24 hours ago
Motor Ace
Motor Ace To Play Bushfire Benefit In East Gippsland

Motor Ace will perform a Bushfire Benefit in Sale for the bushfire victims in East Gippsland.

1 day ago
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.
Icehouse and Confidence Man To Kick Off 2020 Season Of Zoo Twilights

The 2020 season of Melbourne’s Zoo Twilights will kick off this weekend with a performance from Confidence Man on Friday and two Icehouse shows this Saturday and Sunday.

1 day ago
Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Mornington Evacuated Due To Weather Alert

Red Hot Summer Mornington had to be evacuated on Victorian Police and SES advice because of the severe storms approaching the Peninsula.

2 days ago
The Wiggles
New Wiggles Step In For Old Wiggle At Second Wiggles Gig

Emma Wiggle and Simon Wiggle of the current Wiggles line-up stepped in for original Wiggle Greg Page at the second Wiggles gig in Sydney this weekend.

2 days ago
The Amity Affliction
REVIEW: The Amity Affliction, Frankston, 17 January 2020

With almost seven studio albums under their belt, The Amity Affliction have set out on a regional tour of Australia. Last night the boys from Gympie made their way down to Frankston to play an intimate sell out show at the Pier Bandroom. And they didn’t let anyone down with an outstanding line up of songs to fill an hour-long set.

3 days ago