Duncan Campbell's UB40 Replacement Announced - Noise11.com

UB40 have announced Kiokos Matt Doyle as Duncan Campbell’s replacement.

Campbell, who had a stroke in August 2020, recently revealed he was forced to end his tenure in UB40 to focus on his recovery.

And now the band have confirmed their new lead singer ahead of their upcoming tour.

Matt is the perfect man for the job as his vocals feature on their song ‘You Don’t Call Anymore’ from their recent LP ‘Bigga Baggariddim’, and he’s already supported the reggae legends.

In a statement, he said: “I don’t quite know how to put into words just how incredibly honoured and grateful I feel to be given this opportunity.

I have loved UB40’s music for as long as I can remember and that love has only grown since getting to know them and watching them play live night after night on tour.

“They took Kioko under their wing and gave us the opportunity of a lifetime by inviting us out on tour, and although I’ll deeply miss playing shows with Kioko I know that they will carry on to do incredible things and that we will always remain the best of mates.

“I wish the absolute best for Duncan and I hope that he makes a full and speedy recovery.

“I’ve seen how much love he puts into his performance and he has written some incredible songs that I can’t wait to sing, as well as all the hits that have been such a big influence on my own music.

“UB40 have loyal and wonderful fans and I have loved getting to know so many of them already.

“My promise to them and to the fans all around the world is that I will always give it my all singing the songs they know and love and, alongside this legendary band, bring them a performance they’ll never forget.”

Robin Campbell, brother to Duncan and the group’s guitarist, added of the new recruit: “Matt has already demonstrated his ability and compatibility with the band on our latest album Bigga Baggariddim with the track You Don’t Call Anymore.

“He’s a talented young man with a voice and singing style that will prove to be a good fit and a great asset to the band.

“And on top of all that he’s a nice guy, too.”

Duncan confirmed his exit in a statement last month, which read: “Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery.

“I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40.

“The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer.”

UB40 formed in Birmingham in 1978.

Duncan replaced brother Ali Campbell in 2008 after he left over a disagreement about management.

Ali went on to tour as UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

