Duran Duran Announce 'Future Past' Album - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have announced their first album in six years, ‘Future Past’.

Simon Le Bon and co have returned with their first new music since their 2015 LP ‘Paper Gods’, ‘Invisible’, the first track taken from their upcoming studio effort, which features the likes of Blur’s Graham Coxon and Lykke Li.

On their official store, Duran Duran – who are set to give the track its live debut at the Billboard Music Awards on May 23 – have teased that the 12-track collection “features special guests Graham Coxon of Blur on guitar, Mike Garson from David Bowie’s band on piano,?and?guest vocals from Lykke Li, with more exciting collaborations to be announced.”

The group has worked with studio wizards Giorgio Moroder, Mark Ronson and Erol Alkan on the new tunes, which suggests fans can expect music to dance to as they are from the dance scene.

Simon appeared on BBC Radio 2’s ‘The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show’ on Wednesday morning (19.05.21) and explained that they didn’t feel it was the appropriate time to release a “party tune” due to the global pandemic, but teased that fans can expect one on the record.

He said: “We haven’t decided what order they are in yet and we haven’t finished some of them yet.

“But there is some really good music on there.”

He added: “‘Invisible’ is a great way to start, I think, because it’s not a party tune. We didn’t feel it was right these days to come out with a party banger because we are still in these hard times, and I think ‘Invisible’ is the right opener for us – but we’ve got the party banger coming.”

A full track-listing will be confirmed in due course.

‘Future Past’ is released on October 22.

