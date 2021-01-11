 Duran Duran Cover David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’ - Noise11.com
Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran in Austin Texas photo by Ros O'Gorman

Duran Duran Cover David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2021

in News

Duran Duran have released their version of David Bowie’s ‘Five Years’ to mark the 5th anniversary of Bowie’s passing.

“My life as a teenager was all about David Bowie,” Simon Le Bon said in a statement. “He is the reason why I started writing songs. Part of me still can’t believe in his death five years ago, but maybe that’s because there’s a part of me where he’s still alive and always will be. When we got the Ziggy Stardust LP and put the needle in the groove, our first taste of its perfection was the song ‘Five Years.’ I can’t begin to explain how honored I feel for Duran Duran to be given the opportunity to perform this icon, and to place our name alongside Bowie’s for this commemoration of his music.”

Duran Duran performed the song for the Just For One Day event on January 8, marking Bowie’s 74th birthday.

Despite Covid still rampant and pretty much out of control in the UK, Duran Duran still plan to go ahead with their tour starting June 13 in Dublin.

