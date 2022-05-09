 Duran Duran ‘Rio’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com
Duran Duran ‘Rio’ Turns 40

by Paul Cashmere on May 10, 2022

in News

Duran Duran’s second album ‘Rio’ celebrates its 40th anniversary this week.

‘Rio’ was released 10 May 1982. It reached no 2 in the UK, no 3 in Australia and no 6 in the USA, establishing Duran Duran was one of the biggest pop bands of the year.

Singles off ‘Rio’ were:

My Own Way (no 14 UK, no 10 Aus)

Hungry Like A Wolf (no 5 UK, no 5 Aus, no 3 USA)

Save A Prayer (no 2 UK)

Rio (no 9 UK, no 14 USA)

All four videos were directed by Australian Russell Mulcahy who also made videos for Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, AC/DC, Icehouse and The Saints.

‘Rio’ came just 11 months after the first album ‘Duran Duran’. That album established the band with the hits ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Girls On Film’.

