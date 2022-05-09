Duran Duran ‘Rio’ Turns 40 - Noise11.com

Duran Duran’s second album ‘Rio’ celebrates its 40th anniversary this week.

‘Rio’ was released 10 May 1982. It reached no 2 in the UK, no 3 in Australia and no 6 in the USA, establishing Duran Duran was one of the biggest pop bands of the year.

Singles off ‘Rio’ were:

My Own Way (no 14 UK, no 10 Aus)

Hungry Like A Wolf (no 5 UK, no 5 Aus, no 3 USA)

Save A Prayer (no 2 UK)

Rio (no 9 UK, no 14 USA)

All four videos were directed by Australian Russell Mulcahy who also made videos for Elton John, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Queen, AC/DC, Icehouse and The Saints.

‘Rio’ came just 11 months after the first album ‘Duran Duran’. That album established the band with the hits ‘Planet Earth’ and ‘Girls On Film’.

