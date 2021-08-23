Duran Duran To Play Small Homecoming Venue - Noise11.com

Duran Duran have announced two small hometown shows in Birmingham.

Duran Duran will take to the stage at the city’s 1,500-capacity O2 Institute on September 14 and 15, where they will perform songs from their hotly-awaited album, ‘FUTURE PAST’, which follows on October 22.

Duran Duran’s latest cut from their upcoming 15th studio album, ‘MORE JOY!, features the all-girl Japanese punk band CHAI.

The song was born out of a jamming session with Blur’s Graham Coxon, who features on previous single ‘INVISIBLE’, and DJ and producer Erol Alkan.

Keyboardist Nick Rhodes said: “The song ‘MORE JOY!’ was born out of a crazy jam with Duran Duran, Graham Coxon and Erol Alkan. It was such an unusual piece we weren’t quite sure if it would fit in at first. It reminded me of one of those retro Japanese video games, which I always found quite uplifting. We came up with the chant “more joy” early on, and that became the key to the rest of the track. We all agreed that it would sound really great with Japanese female voices on it, and that’s when Simon had the inspired idea to ask CHAI if they would possibly collaborate with us. To our joy they agreed, and the result most certainly brought an incredible new energy to the song. They are so special!!”

On recommending CHAI, Simon said: “Nick suggested some girlish voices on ‘MORE JOY!’ and I knew exactly where to find them – CHAI, post-modern, all-girl Japanese punk band, whose energy and pure sense of fun might actually blow your ears off! We are honoured to have them sprinkle their pink neon magic spikey dust onto our song. Now it’s ‘MORE JOY!’ (feat. CHAI). CHAI – beloved forever!”

CHAI added: “We are full of joy! When Duran Duran asked us to join their new song, we listened to it and thought ‘this is lively, rock, cool and fun’, and we danced! We added our voices to their rock sound, making it even more ‘MORE JOY’! Because we are MORE JOY. Thank you Duran Duran!”

The follow-up to 2015’s ‘Paper Gods’ also features Swedish pop star Tove Lo on ‘GIVE IT ALL UP’, German rapper Ivorian Doll on ‘HAMMERHEAD’, and David Bowie’s longtime keyboardist Mike Garson on closing track ‘FALLING’.

