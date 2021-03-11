DZ Deathrays Debut All Or Nothing Video - Noise11.com

DZ Deathrays have started to preview with 2021 album ‘Positive Rising Part 2’ with a video for the all-new song ‘All Or Nothing’.
‘Positive Rising Part 2’ is the sequel to ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’ released in 2019. That album earned DZ Deathrays the AIR Award for Best Independent Punk Album or EP in 2020 and an ARIA Award nomination for ‘Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album’ in 2019.
DZ Deathrays won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at the ARIA Awards in 2012 and again in 2014 for ‘Black Rat’.
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook