DZ Deathrays Debut All Or Nothing Video - Noise11.com

DZ Deathrays Debut All Or Nothing Video

by Paul Cashmere on March 11, 2021

in News

DZ Deathrays have started to preview with 2021 album ‘Positive Rising Part 2’ with a video for the all-new song ‘All Or Nothing’.

‘Positive Rising Part 2’ is the sequel to ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’ released in 2019. That album earned DZ Deathrays the AIR Award for Best Independent Punk Album or EP in 2020 and an ARIA Award nomination for ‘Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album’ in 2019.

DZ Deathrays won Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album at the ARIA Awards in 2012 and again in 2014 for ‘Black Rat’.

