DZ Deathrays Postpone Tour Due To #Gladyscluster - Noise11.com

DZ Deathrays Postpone Tour Due To #Gladyscluster

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

in News

DZ Deathrays have postponed their upcoming Australian tour due to the #Gladyscluster sweeping the nation.

The Mushroom Group advises, “the new run of dates will see DZ play 11 shows across Newcastle, Sydney, Byron Bay, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Hobart, Adelaide, Melbourne, Torquay, Wollongong, and Canberra. Unfortunately, due to factors out of their control, DZ have had to cancel their Perth, Margaret River and Sunshine Coast shows for now.

DZ Deathrays released their fifth album ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ in July.

Fri 11 Mar | The Cambridge | Newcastle, NSW | 18+
Sat 12 Mar | The Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW | 18+
Fri 18 Mar | The Northern | Byron Bay, NSW | 18+
Sat 19 Mar | The Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD | 18+
Sun 20 Mar | Miami Marketta | Gold Coast, QLD | 18+
Fri 1 Apr | Uni Bar | Hobart, TAS | 18+
Sat 2 Apr | The Gov | Adelaide, SA | 18+
Fri 8 Apr | 170 Russell | Melbourne, VIC | 18+
Sat 9 Apr | Torquay Hotel | Torquay, VIC | 18+
Fri 22 Apr | Wollongong Uni | Wollongong, NSW | 18+
Sat 23 Apr | Kambri | Canberra, ACT | 18+

